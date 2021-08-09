Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before
Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department.

That makes the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 considerably more desirable (and valuable) than its third-gen iPad Pro 11 sibling, which in turn unsurprisingly received the first discount of the two models just a few days after its commercial debut back in May.

Eventually, the larger and sharper mini-LED display-sporting variant followed the example of the smaller and slightly less sophisticated IPS LCD device with a cool deal of its own, and now Amazon is selling both Apple M1-powered high-enders at pretty deep price cuts... all things considered.

Bargain hunters may find the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) version more desirable now all of a sudden seeing as how its already relatively reasonable $799 starting price is reduced by $99 for the very first time. That only applies to silver-coated 128GB storage units lacking 4G LTE support, which means it's probably wise to hurry if you want to spend as little as possible with absolutely no strings attached.

Meanwhile, digital hoarders and cellular addicts will be happy to see pretty much all of the other iPad Pro 11 (2021) models in stock fetching around a hundred bucks less than usual as well. Some of these have been on sale at the exact same discount before, but others haven't, which obviously makes this extensive Amazon promotion quite special.

The same goes for the typically expensive iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), which is... still expensive after a $100 markdown in a Wi-Fi-only variant accommodating your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of data.

It essentially goes without saying at this point that you're looking at two of the most powerful and overall best tablets money can buy in 2021, which Apple is not expected to truly upgrade until 2023 and the best Samsung tablets are unlikely to catch up to... in our lifetime.

