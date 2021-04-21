Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)
If you'd like to follow Apple's vision of the M1 iPad Pro as a computer replacement, getting a keyboard case is a definite must. Below we have the best iPad Pro 2021-compatible keyboard cases to get right now.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
Apple's Magic Keyboard is not only compatible with the new M1 iPad Pro, but takes center stage in its marketing materials. This is clearly the keyboard case Apple wants you to get for the best iPad Pro experience.
Its most notable downside, aside from the price, is that this keyboard case is quite weighty. If you prefer a thin and light keyboard case instead, you may be better off with the next one on this list.
Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro
This keyboard case is so thin and light that it can easily trick people into thinking it's just a case and nothing more. But it actually features a nice, albeit not backlit nor very tactile keyboard. And it's actually not as super light as may appear, at about 297 grams (0.65 pounds), but it's still the lightest out there.
The Smart Keyboard Folio notably has no trackpad, but in all honesty, the iPad doesn't really make great use of mice or trackpads yet, so it's not as big of a loss as the lack of backlighting. On the upside, this keyboard case can double as a stand for your iPad Pro, offering two viewing angles. And in addition to that, its keyboard half can be flipped around to the back of the iPad like a normal case, which conveniently disables the keys.
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro
Unlike Apple's own iPad keyboard cases, this one made by reputable brand Logitech actually features a sturdy outer material. Its keyboard part is detachable, so it can turn into just a protective case with a kickstand when needed.
The Logitech Combo Touch features function keys, has a backlight and a trackpad, plus a cutout for an optional Apple Pencil 2. It is definitely a great case to consider if you prioritize adjustable viewing angles and toughness over lightness. Because indeed, it is not the lightest keyboard case at 574 grams (1.2 pounds).
Do I need an iPad keyboard?
In any case, it is definitely worth having a keyboard case if you're doing a lot of messaging or writing. iPad keyboards work great for browsing the internet, writing social media messages, notes or even essays. Plus, keyboard cases double as regular cases and kickstands, which, let's face it, most of us need anyway.