Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Apr 21, 2021, 6:00 AM
Best iPad Pro keyboard cases (2021)
Now that the new M1-powered 2021 iPad Pro (5th gen) is official we know that it's exactly like its predecessor in terms of design. This means that it will work with iPad Pro keyboard cases that are already out, so let's look at the best options to choose from!

If you'd like to follow Apple's vision of the M1 iPad Pro as a computer replacement, getting a keyboard case is a definite must. Below we have the best iPad Pro 2021-compatible keyboard cases to get right now.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro


Apple's Magic Keyboard is not only compatible with the new M1 iPad Pro, but takes center stage in its marketing materials. This is clearly the keyboard case Apple wants you to get for the best iPad Pro experience.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro shines with its cool design, adjustable viewing angles, additional USB Type-C port and most notably, the fact that it's a backlit keyboard with a trackpad.

Its most notable downside, aside from the price, is that this keyboard case is quite weighty. If you prefer a thin and light keyboard case instead, you may be better off with the next one on this list.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (5th generation) - US English

$349
Buy at Apple


Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro


This keyboard case is so thin and light that it can easily trick people into thinking it's just a case and nothing more. But it actually features a nice, albeit not backlit nor very tactile keyboard. And it's actually not as super light as may appear, at about 297 grams (0.65 pounds), but it's still the lightest out there.

The Smart Keyboard Folio notably has no trackpad, but in all honesty, the iPad doesn't really make great use of mice or trackpads yet, so it's not as big of a loss as the lack of backlighting. On the upside, this keyboard case can double as a stand for your iPad Pro, offering two viewing angles. And in addition to that, its keyboard half can be flipped around to the back of the iPad like a normal case, which conveniently disables the keys.

I personally got used to the Smart Keyboard Folio's tiny key travel quite fast and find it enjoyable to type on, but a major gripe is how quickly it can get dirty no matter how protective you are. Its outer rubber-like material easily collects all the dirt from every surface you place it on.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro

$199 99
Buy at Target


Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro


Unlike Apple's own iPad keyboard cases, this one made by reputable brand Logitech actually features a sturdy outer material. Its keyboard part is detachable, so it can turn into just a protective case with a kickstand when needed.

The Logitech Combo Touch features function keys, has a backlight and a trackpad, plus a cutout for an optional Apple Pencil 2. It is definitely a great case to consider if you prioritize adjustable viewing angles and toughness over lightness. Because indeed, it is not the lightest keyboard case at 574 grams (1.2 pounds).

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro

$229 95
Buy at Apple


Do I need an iPad keyboard?


This is a great question to ask yourself before dropping a hefty sum of money, especially on a first-party keyboard. Many iPad apps and games don't take any advantage of attached keyboards, so if you're hoping to play Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas or navigate through VLC with a keyboard – you will be disappointed. You can't even navigate through the home screen with the arrow keys, which isn't a deal breaker but is good to know in order to set your expectations. The iPad keyboard is utilized best mostly in writing-oriented apps or wherever there is a text field.

In any case, it is definitely worth having a keyboard case if you're doing a lot of messaging or writing. iPad keyboards work great for browsing the internet, writing social media messages, notes or even essays. Plus, keyboard cases double as regular cases and kickstands, which, let's face it, most of us need anyway.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs
$1099 Special Apple
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs
$799 Special Apple
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS

