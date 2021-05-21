$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Best iPad Pro (2021) screen protectors

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
May 21, 2021, 6:39 AM
So you've purchased Apple's cutting edge new M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch or 11-inch tablet. Now you may want to protect your expensive 2021 iPad Pro 12.9's mini-LED display, or the similarly gorgeous Liquid Retina screen of the 11-inch model. Well, you've come to the right place!

Here we have for you the best iPad Pro 2021 screen protectors to choose from right now, for both the large 12.9-inch iPad and the smaller 11-inch one. Whether you want better protection from daily wear and tear, better fingerprint resistance or something that will just feel nicer as you're drawing with your Apple Pencil, we have the right screen protector for you.

In addition, if you're looking for overall iPad Pro protection or even a keyboard for your tablet, feel free to also check out the best iPad Pro (2021) cases and best iPad Pro keyboard cases.

Now let's find you the best screen protector!

What is the display size of your 2021 iPad Pro?

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9-inch



A trusted name when it comes to smartphone and tablet cases and screen protectors, Spigen's tempered glass protector is perhaps the best choice right now. It is rated 9H on the Moh scale of hardness and sports oleophobic coating for less glare and fingerprints on your iPad Pro's display. To make it easy for you to apply this Spigen screen protector, it comes with an intuitive auto-alignment installation tool out the box too.


JETech Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9-inch


This Amazon's Choice screen protector is also rated at 9H and is made out of tempered glass. Similarly to the Spigen one above, it will protect your iPad Pro's display from daily wear and tear. Although it's cheaper, it doesn't come with an installation tool. But if brand recognition isn't important to you and you've installed a screen protector before, this one shouldn't be trouble and is a good, affordable alternative.


BERSEM Paper-feel Screen Protector for iPad Pro 12.9-inch



If you're an Apple Pencil user, it is worth investing in a matte paper-like screen protector like this one. "Paper-feel" screen protectors aim to simulate the sensation of writing on paper instead of glass, but on the downside, they might have an impact on your movie watching experience. Thus, only get a paper-like screen protector like this one if you're really into using your Apple Pencil, be it professionally or as a student who handwrites everyday.


Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Pro 11-inch



For your 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) we would again recommend a Spigen screen protector for the best experience. Although this protector is more expensive than other options, Spigen is known for making quality cases and screen protectors, and this is one of them. Rated 9H on the Moh scale of hardness and covered with oleophobic coating for reduced glare and fingerprint smudges, it will protect your iPad Pro's display from daily scratches and wear.


Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Pro 11-inch


If you're after a more affordable screen protector for your 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), this one is a good choice. Like previous ones on this list, it's rated 9H, has oleophobic coating and even includes an installation alignment kit.


Tukellen Paper-feel Screen Protector for iPad Pro 11-inch



If you're looking to create professional art on your 11-inch iPad Pro or are using it as a student, doing a whole lot of Apple Pencil writing, a screen protector like this one will be a good choice for you. Tukellen's paper-feel screen protector is among the Amazon's Choice options, offering scratch resistance, anti-glare and of course, aiming to make your Apple Pencil experience feel more like you're writing on real paper, rather than glass.


Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs
$1099 Special B&HPhoto $1100 Special BestBuy $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs
$799 Special B&HPhoto $800 Special BestBuy $799 Special Apple
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

