Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived

While Walmart is still not ready to deliver its discounted Apple M1-based powerhouses to their earliest adopters, Amazon has kicked off its own iPad Pro (2021) shipments.





The e-commerce giant has one very particular version of the latest iPad Pro 11 on sale for 50 bucks less than usual, but alas, said Wi-Fi-only 128GB model in space gray just so happens to be "temporarily out of stock" at the time of this writing.



On the bright side, Amazon is willing to take your order at the reduced price (at least for now), currently working hard to bring the entry-level 2021-released iPad Pro configuration back in stock and promising to email you as soon as a delivery date can be "estimated."





If you don't like that, you can always cancel your order and you won't be charged a penny unless and until the product actually leaves Amazon's warehouse in your direction.





For those who are unaware, the newest edition of the more compact 11-inch iPad Pro starts at the same $799 price as its 2020 forerunner , which means the aforementioned $50 roughly equates to 6 percent off Apple 's MSRP.





That certainly doesn't qualify as a life-altering or earth-shattering deal, but for better or for worse, it's probably as hefty as these discounts will get for a fairly long time. After all, you're looking at undoubtedly the best tablets money can buy right now, so it definitely makes sense to not be able to save that much money until the likes of Samsung and Lenovo roll out some genuinely great alternatives.



In case you're wondering, every other 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) model and version is still available at its regular price on Amazon, but many of them can be shipped a lot sooner than straight from Apple. Yes, that includes certain mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR-sporting 12.9-inch flavors, while others are listed as out of stock or unable to be delivered earlier than a month or so down the line.



Besides, if history is any indication, it might not be a bad idea to keep an eye on your preferred variant for a chance to save $20, $30, or $50 in the not-too-distant future.