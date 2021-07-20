Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's mini-LED 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at its lowest price yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's mini-LED 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at its lowest price yet
As if Apple didn't have a big enough advantage in raw power over every single Android tablet... ever released, the iPad Pro (2021) duo comes with a desktop-grade M1 chip in tow, absolutely obliterating the competition in terms of processing speed.

Of course, not everyone can afford the tech giant's newest 12.9-inch beast, especially with an unrivaled mini-LED display setting it apart from its little brother and jacking the starting price all the way up to $1,099.99. For what it's worth, the extremely sharp and incredibly powerful fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 is currently on sale at a cool $100 discount in an entry-level configuration.

That takes a modest-sounding but unprecedented 9 percent off the aforementioned MSRP of a Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 128 gigs of internal digital storage room in a single space gray paint job. Curiously enough, the 256GB variant lacking cellular connectivity is marked down by the same 100 bucks in a silver hue only, with the space gray flavor available at the time of this writing at its full retail price.

And just in case it's not already abundantly clear how rare it is to be able to score these types of deals, we should also mention all other versions, regardless of color, storage option, or connectivity, are up for grabs at no discounts whatsoever.

On the bright side, the third-gen 11-inch iPad Pro can be purchased at $50 off its regular $799 price with 128GB storage space and no 4G LTE support in both silver and space gray colors. While not exactly groundbreaking (or unique), this particular Amazon offer seems hard to turn down for power users on slightly tighter budgets. 

After all, both early 2021-released iPad Pros can be objectively and undeniably listed among the best tablets available today, sharing the aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, as well as stellar battery life, impressive speakers, and similarly stunning (albeit different) screen technology. Besides, the first such ultra-high-end tablet to sport an even higher-quality OLED display might still be a couple of years away, which means it's definitely not worth the wait.

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2
$1099 Special Apple $1099 Special B&HPhoto $1100 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$749 Special Apple $799 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

