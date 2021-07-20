Apple's mini-LED 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at its lowest price yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, not everyone can afford the tech giant's newest 12.9-inch beast, especially with an unrivaled mini-LED display setting it apart from its little brother and jacking the starting price all the way up to $1,099.99. For what it's worth, the extremely sharp and incredibly powerful fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 is currently on sale at a cool $100 discount in an entry-level configuration.



That takes a modest-sounding but unprecedented 9 percent off the aforementioned MSRP of a Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) with 128 gigs of internal digital storage room in a single space gray paint job. Curiously enough, the 256GB variant lacking cellular connectivity is marked down by the same 100 bucks in a silver hue only, with the space gray flavor available at the time of this writing at its full retail price.



And just in case it's not already abundantly clear how rare it is to be able to score these types of deals, we should also mention all other versions, regardless of color, storage option, or connectivity, are up for grabs at no discounts whatsoever.



On the bright side, the third-gen On the bright side, the third-gen 11-inch iPad Pro can be purchased at $50 off its regular $799 price with 128GB storage space and no 4G LTE support in both silver and space gray colors. While not exactly groundbreaking ( or unique ), this particular Amazon offer seems hard to turn down for power users on slightly tighter budgets.

