Apple’s foldable iPhone will miss the mark because it’s too little too late
Apple has taken too long to enter the foldable smartphone market and its foldable iPhone isn't turning out to be as impressive as I'd hoped.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A speculative render of the foldable iPhone based on early leaks. | Image by Ice Universe
The long-awaited foldable iPhone isn’t hyping me up as I had thought it would. From what I can tell, it looks like Apple is about to miss the mark when it launches its foldable later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
By now most of you know that the main reason Apple delayed making a foldable phone for so long is because it wanted to do things its own way. In short, Apple didn’t want to enter the foldable smartphone market until it was confident that it could completely eliminate the crease. The foldable iPhone was meant to deliver the most perfect folding experience that the world has ever seen.
Yes, you read that right. Samsung has already developed a foldable display with no crease. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that the company will use this display for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, which will be better than the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 in other aspects as well.
There is also the possibility of Samsung using this display technology for its new Galaxy Z Wide Fold too, the new foldable model that it is working on to take on the foldable iPhone. The Galaxy Z Wide Fold has proportions similar to Apple’s foldable, just so customers have a choice between the iPhone and the Huawei Pura X2.
To Apple’s credit, it is reportedly pricing the foldable iPhone modestly. According to reports, the company’s foldable will be a lot more affordable than anyone might have initially expected. This means that it could even be priced below the initial reports of $2,400, which was already close to Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7, especially considering that it’s an Apple product.
However, even though Apple’s marketing strategy for the foldable iPhone seems to be to sell it as the next step up from the Pro Max models, it’s not doing enough in my opinion. For example, the foldable iPhone will not feature Face ID, replacing it instead with Touch ID mounted on the side of the frame. To some people, this might actually be a plus, but many of Apple’s customers are too used to Face ID.
And, lastly, there is another problem that many people might not take too seriously, but considering Apple’s recent track record with hardware and software failures, I do. It’s the fact that the foldable iPhone is a first-generation product, and so there is a very good chance that you might end up with something that doesn’t work as advertised.
Or worse, something that Apple immediately abandons in favor of a more traditional foldable smartphone.
I’m not saying it’ll be a bad phone — far from it, in fact — but it really won’t be all it’s cracked up to be. By the time the foldable iPhone hits shelves, other companies like Samsung will likely have already beaten it in every aspect that matters.
Apple missed its most important goal
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 almost eliminated the display crease. | Image by PhoneArena
That’s not happening. Leaked foldable iPhone display crease details reveal that production for the display and its accompanying hinge mechanism has started. The display that Apple has settled on does have a crease, albeit a very shallow one. So Apple missed the mark on what mattered most to it, and that’s just half of the story.
Samsung has solved the crease problem
This is a Samsung foldable display with no crease. | Image by Ice Universe
So not only did Apple miss the mark when it comes to eliminating the crease, it also lost to Samsung before it could even get its phone out the door. And, unfortunately, we’re still not done.
The foldable iPhone has shortcomings
Leaked foldable iPhone proportions. | Image by Momentary Digital
The foldable iPhone will also apparently only ship in black and white, while the iPhone 18 Pro gets new fun color options. There is also the matter of how the phone looks as well. Some of you might love Apple’s unorthodox take on the foldable smartphone segment, but I don’t. Who knows, it might grow on me after release like the iPhone 17 Pro redesign did for some people, but for now the foldable iPhone has lost me.
Are you still getting a foldable iPhone regardless?
