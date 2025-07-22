Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ offer premium sound and a glorious design at a staggeringly low price now
Equipped with top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, native iOS and Android support, and stellar battery life, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are somehow on sale for only $84.99 right now brand-new.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Should you be waiting for Apple to release the long overdue AirPods Pro 3 (which may or may not happen this year) before purchasing your next wireless earbuds? Almost certainly not, as there are so many great options you can buy today at phenomenal prices with outstanding features and capabilities in tow.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus, for instance, are manufactured by the same Cupertino-based tech giant behind your favorite mobile platform, natively supporting both iPhones and Android handsets, and somehow, costing just $84.95 at the time of this writing in brand-new condition.
That's incredibly down from a $169.95 list price, and if Woot's killer new deal happens to feel familiar, it might be because it's actually extremely similar to a promotion run by the same Amazon-owned e-tailer last month. The key difference is that your 85 bucks were only enough to buy you refurbished units back then, which obviously makes this latest offer (with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included) even more compelling.
Equipped with top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, and a custom acoustic platform that promises to deliver "rich, immersive sound" both during your music listening sessions and voice calls, the Beats Studio Buds+ are arguably some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now and unquestionably among the greatest budget-friendly earbuds around. As in, you're probably looking at a top three (if not top one) low-cost product here, capable of eclipsing not just the expensive Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, but the likes of the Galaxy Buds FE and Pixel Buds A-Series as well in terms of bang for your buck.
That would obviously not be possible without solid battery life and a stylish design, and without a doubt, the Studio Buds Plus also earn high marks in both those departments, keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 9 hours sans interruption, jumping to a 36-hour rating when the bundled charging case is also factored in, and perhaps most importantly, turning heads and blowing minds with a transparent "color."
Recommended Stories
The see-through model is actually the only one sold by Woot at a crazy low price of $84.95 today, but if you'd rather get an "ivory" flavor and save a few extra bucks in the process, you can go on Amazon and pick up a "renewed" unit... with unspecified warranty conditions.
22 Jul, 2025Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ offer premium sound and a glorious design at a staggeringly low price now
10 Jul, 2025Stop waiting for the AirPods Pro 3 and get Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 at their lowest price now!
23 Jun, 2025Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking are on sale at a new record high discount
15 Jun, 2025Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount
13 Jun, 2025You can now get a brand-new pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro for under $100 - here's how
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: