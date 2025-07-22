Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ offer premium sound and a glorious design at a staggeringly low price now





The Beats Studio Buds Plus, for instance, are manufactured by the same Cupertino-based tech giant behind your favorite mobile platform, natively supporting both iPhones and Android handsets, and somehow, costing just $84.95 at the time of this writing in brand-new condition.

Beats Studio Buds+ $84 99 $169 95 $85 off (50%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent Color, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds+ $89 off (52%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Ivory Color, Renewed Buy at Amazon





That's incredibly down from a $169.95 list price, and if Woot's killer new deal happens to feel familiar, it might be because it's actually extremely similar to a promotion run by the same Amazon-owned e-tailer last month . The key difference is that your 85 bucks were only enough to buy you refurbished units back then, which obviously makes this latest offer (with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included) even more compelling.





That would obviously not be possible without solid battery life and a stylish design, and without a doubt, the Studio Buds Plus also earn high marks in both those departments, keeping your favorite tunes going for up to 9 hours sans interruption, jumping to a 36-hour rating when the bundled charging case is also factored in, and perhaps most importantly, turning heads and blowing minds with a transparent "color."



The see-through model is actually the only one sold by Woot at a crazy low price of $84.95 today, but if you'd rather get an "ivory" flavor and save a few extra bucks in the process, you can go on Amazon and pick up a "renewed" unit... with unspecified warranty conditions.