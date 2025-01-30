Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
The greatest ever Beats Fit Pro deal is back with a bang for a limited time

Beats Fit Pro earbuds in four colors
If you don't think you can wait until Apple finally unveils its long overdue sequel to the 2019-released Beats Powerbeats Pro or you're simply not a fan of earbuds with integrated ear hooks, Woot might have the perfect deal on the best product for you today.

The name is Beats Fit Pro, the retail price is set at a fairly reasonable (compared to how much we expect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to cost) $199.95, and if you hurry, you can save a very cool 70 bucks without jumping through hoops or making any obvious compromises.

Beats Fit Pro

$129 95
$199 95
$70 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Four Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Fit Pro

$30 off (15%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale at a hard-to-beat price of $129.95 a pair with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and for the next two days (or while supplies last), you can choose from a grand total of four color options at the exact same massive discount.

That makes this hot new Woot offer very similar to the e-tailer's pre-Black Friday promotion from a little over two months ago, but better in terms of chromatic diversity. That's because you can now go for your choice of black, sage gray, white, or stone purple hues compared to the single purple paint job available back in November 2024 (for a limited time).

What's perhaps even more important to note is that the Beats Fit Pro have never been sold this cheap by the likes of Amazon or Best Buy, with the former retailer (that happens to own Woot) currently charging just $30 under the aforementioned $200 list price of this sporty AirPods 4 alternative with active noise cancellation and personalized spatial audio technology.

Granted, the Fit Pro are powered by an older Apple H1 chip compared to the H2-based AirPods 4 (and AirPods Pro 2), but on the decidedly bright side of things, the more affordable Apple-made earbuds come with native support for both Android handsets and iPhones rather than just the latter group.

Instead of ear hooks like the Powerbeats Pro, the Beats Fit Pro use flexible wingtips to guarantee all-day comfort and stability during your most intense workouts, which is a design choice many fitness enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate for its extra touch of discretion as well.

On top of everything, the battery life is pretty much as impressive as... everything else, starting at six hours of uninterrupted listening time and going all the way up to 24 hours in combination with a "pocket-sized" charging case. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

