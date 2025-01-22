Great-sounding Beats Studio Buds are a true sub-$100 bargain with this Amazon offer

Beats Studio Buds in White: Save 34% on Amazon! $51 off (34%) The Beats Studio Buds in white color are now 34% off on Amazon. The earbuds offer great sound and have a light and comfortable design. What's more, they offer up to 24 hours of battery life with their case. Act fast and snag a pair for under $100 now while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds: Save 47% at Woot! $79 99 $149 95 $70 off (47%) Alternatively, you can grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds at Woot, where these fellas are discounted by 47%. Don't wait and snatch a pair now! Buy at Woot

Scoring capable earbuds at a budget price is always an unmissable opportunity. This is why we're excited to share that the Beats Studio Buds are currently 34% off on Amazon. Thanks to this sweet discount, you can snag a pair for under the $100 mark, scoring sweet savings of around $51.Beats is famous for its great-sounding audio products, and the Studio Buds, being one of them, deliver premium audio out of the box. Their default sound profile is balanced but with less emphasis on the mids, making the bass and treble stand out more. Vocals might sound quieter compared to other headphones, but the high frequencies are clear.The earbuds also have active noise-cancellation, but, sadly, it doesn't do a great job of stopping pesky noises. On a positive note, the ear tips offer pretty decent isolation.What's more, the earbuds are lightweight and comfy, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes for hours on end. And you'll be able to do exactly that, as these fellas offer up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours of playtime with their case. If you're in a hurry, their fast charging provides up to 60 minutes of listening time after 5 minutes of charging.The best part is that they work with both iPhones and Android devices, so you'll be able to use them regardless of which side of the fence you're on.All in all, the Beats Studio Buds are a great buy, especially at their current price on Amazon. So, if you're after earphones that won't break the bank and don't require the absolute best ANC on the market, we encourage you to act fast and treat yourself to a pair with this offer today!