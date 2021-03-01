Awesome new deal drops Apple's AirPods Pro into impulse buy territory... again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Whenever that will happen, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to add active noise cancellation functionality to its "regular" AirPods 3 , which could make it quite difficult for the AirPods Pro 1 to continue justifying their $249 retail price.





On the bright side, the industry-leading noise-cancelling buds have been deeply discounted more often than not over the last few months, frequently undercutting Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro at various major US retailers in both new and refurbished condition.





The latest deal is... not the best there ever was, failing to eclipse even a special offer available just a few weeks ago on Amazon . But the e-commerce giant currently has nothing on... its own subsidiary, which sells brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro units at $189.99 a pair for 24 hours only.





Woot is ready to give Amazon Prime members free standard shipping, while all buyers are also eligible for a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Apple . In other words, these are just as good as the same products sold by everyone from Apple itself to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target at higher prices ranging from $200 to $250 right now.





Of course, there is a possibility that bigger than $60 discounts will be offered again in the near future, but bargain hunters may want to be safe rather than sorry and pull the trigger here before it's not too late.







