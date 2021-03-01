Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Awesome new deal drops Apple's AirPods Pro into impulse buy territory... again

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 01, 2021, 7:05 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Awesome new deal drops Apple's AirPods Pro into impulse buy territory... again
With the high-end AirPods Pro unveiled back in the fall of 2019 and the non-Pro second-gen AirPods commercially released earlier that same year, it's hard to know for sure when Apple might be planning to bring its next-gen true wireless earbuds to light.

Whenever that will happen, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to add active noise cancellation functionality to its "regular" AirPods 3, which could make it quite difficult for the AirPods Pro 1 to continue justifying their $249 retail price.

On the bright side, the industry-leading noise-cancelling buds have been deeply discounted more often than not over the last few months, frequently undercutting Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro at various major US retailers in both new and refurbished condition.

The latest deal is... not the best there ever was, failing to eclipse even a special offer available just a few weeks ago on Amazon. But the e-commerce giant currently has nothing on... its own subsidiary, which sells brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged AirPods Pro units at $189.99 a pair for 24 hours only.

Woot is ready to give Amazon Prime members free standard shipping, while all buyers are also eligible for a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Apple. In other words, these are just as good as the same products sold by everyone from Apple itself to Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target at higher prices ranging from $200 to $250 right now.

Of course, there is a possibility that bigger than $60 discounts will be offered again in the near future, but bargain hunters may want to be safe rather than sorry and pull the trigger here before it's not too late.

In addition to active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro have stellar audio quality going for them, as well as flawless connectivity and... decent battery life. Can you do better than these puppies if you're a proud iPhone owner? Probably not, at least for the time being.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The age of affordable foldables starts with this killer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal
Popular stories
Save more than $100 when you buy Sony's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones
Popular stories
Expires in - 1m 1wGoogle's Pixel 4a 5G is on sale at a huge discount with pretty much no strings attached
Popular stories
Best deals this week: Galaxy S21+ BOGO, $50 iPhone SE, $49 Galaxy Buds and more
Popular stories
Killer new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are available in anticipation of the OnePlus 9 launch
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now on sale at its highest unlocked discount yet

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless