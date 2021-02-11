Apple's AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price in a long time in brand-new condition
Case in point, the last week alone has brought us a bona fide avalanche of killer Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals, the latest of which is not only hands down the best of this particular slate but also the highest discount available on the world's top-selling noise-cancelling model since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 roughly two and a half months ago.
Normally priced at an arguably excessive $249, the high-end AirPods Pro scored a decent $50 discount a little while back, dropping another $10 shortly thereafter, on top of which Amazon is shaving off an extra 10 bucks or so right now. That brings your total current savings up to around $70, or a whopping 28 percent off the aforementioned list price.
Perhaps more importantly, the improved deal should help Apple fend off Samsung's most ambitious true wireless earbuds effort yet, which is still available at its regular price on Amazon in a trio of eye-catching paint jobs.
Naturally, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items covered by standard 1-year warranties in both cases, and obviously, the same goes for the non-Pro second-gen AirPods with a wireless and wired charging case included, which are currently on sale at $39 and $49 less than their usual prices of $199 and $159 respectively.
It pretty much goes without saying that the key difference between Apple's Pro and non-Pro 2019-released AirPods is the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology exclusively present on the former version. Meanwhile, the higher-end model actually offers a slightly humbler battery life rating (due to the ANC integration), with things like audio quality, connectivity, and overall performance looking extremely similar.
Compared to the longer-lasting Galaxy Buds Pro, the AirPods Pro are undeniably better at drowning out your surroundings to help you focus on your favorite tunes in the most challenging environments, so at least for the time being, it seems pretty clear which of the two noise-cancelling products you should choose if you value that feature above all else.