Apple might release the AirPods Pro second-gen in the first half of 2021

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 27, 2021, 2:29 AM

It seems that Apple could be releasing another AirPods model soon after the AirPods Max hit the market: we are talking about the AirPods Pro second generation. A report from MacRumors claims that the possible release date of the AirPods Pro 2 could be in the first half of 2021.

The information comes from a DigiTimes source on flash memory supplier Winbond. The company is expected to supply chips for the second generation of AirPods Pro that will reportedly launch in the first half of the year. According to DigiTimes sources, Winbond is running at full capacity on its production lines.

Another earlier report from MacOtakara claimed that the second generation of AirPods Pro will be released in April, accompanied by a third-gen iPhone SE. However, the report did not give any additional information about the AirPods Pro, only that the wireless charging case will be a bit different, dimension-wise, from the original AirPods Pro.

What’s more, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had previously claimed that Apple will be making the second-gen AirPods Pro more compact, with an elimination of the stem that sticks out from the bottom of the buds. If this is achieved, the AirPods Pro might resemble a bit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Google Pixel Buds.

At the moment, we don't have any other leaks on the look and specs of the AirPods Pro 2, but if the rumors above are correct, we can expect to see some more leaks and information in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

