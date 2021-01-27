Apple might release the AirPods Pro second-gen in the first half of 2021
It seems that Apple could be releasing another AirPods model soon after the AirPods Max hit the market: we are talking about the AirPods Pro second generation. A report from MacRumors claims that the possible release date of the AirPods Pro 2 could be in the first half of 2021.
The information comes from a DigiTimes source on flash memory supplier Winbond. The company is expected to supply chips for the second generation of AirPods Pro that will reportedly launch in the first half of the year. According to DigiTimes sources, Winbond is running at full capacity on its production lines.
What’s more, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had previously claimed that Apple will be making the second-gen AirPods Pro more compact, with an elimination of the stem that sticks out from the bottom of the buds. If this is achieved, the AirPods Pro might resemble a bit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Google Pixel Buds.