Apple might release the AirPods Pro second-gen in the first half of 2021





What’s more, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had previously claimed that Apple will be making the second-gen AirPods Pro more compact, with an elimination of the stem that sticks out from the bottom of the buds. If this is achieved, the AirPods Pro might resemble a bit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Google Pixel Buds.





At the moment, we don't have any other leaks on the look and specs of the AirPods Pro 2, but if the rumors above are correct, we can expect to see some more leaks and information in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

