iPhone SE 2021, AirPods Pro 2 arriving in April, says a usually reliable source
The iPhone SE 2020 will get a successor this year, according to Japanese publication MacOtakara.
The blog claims that the phone will be released in April 2021, exactly a year after the launch of its predecessor.
This is at odds with a prediction made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo had said that the iPhone SE 2020 would not be refreshed in the first half of this year.
The new iPhone SE has proven to be quite popular, and it is even said to be overshadowing the recently released iPhone 12 mini.
Some analysts had earlier claimed that Apple would launch a new iPhone in February 2021. Those reports were about an LTE-only iPhone 12 model and have since died down. Still, something seems to be brewing, and we won't be surprised to see a phone from Apple in the first half of 2021. Whether it would be another member of the iPhone 12 family or the iPhone SE 2021 remains to be seen.
New AirPods Pro could feature a radically different, Galaxy Buds-inspired design
Today's report also says that the iPhone SE 2021 will be accompanied by the AirPods Pro 2. The outlet has not shared any details on either product.
The AirPods Pro were announced back in October 2019 and a late 2020 report had claimed that the next iteration would be launched in the second half of 2021. According to Bloomberg, the new buds will be devoid of stems and Apple is striving for a more rounded shape. The company seems to be struggling with this design because the smaller earbuds are apparently not adequate for accommodating all the required components. Thus, it's quite possible that Apple will drop this ambitious design.
MacOtakara is usually quite reliable and the site recently also published a report about the iPhone 13. Apparently, the new phones will look a lot like the iPhone 12 and some camera upgrades are also on the cards.