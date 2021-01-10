Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Audio

iPhone SE 2021, AirPods Pro 2 arriving in April, says a usually reliable source

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 10, 2021, 11:27 AM
iPhone SE 2021, AirPods Pro 2 arriving in April, says a usually reliable source
The iPhone SE 2020 will get a successor this year, according to Japanese publication MacOtakara

The blog claims that the phone will be released in April 2021, exactly a year after the launch of its predecessor. 

This is at odds with a prediction made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo had said that the iPhone SE 2020 would not be refreshed in the first half of this year. 

The new iPhone SE has proven to be quite popular, and it is even said to be overshadowing the recently released iPhone 12 mini

Some analysts had earlier claimed that Apple would launch a new iPhone in February 2021. Those reports were about an LTE-only iPhone 12 model and have since died down. Still, something seems to be brewing, and we won't be surprised to see a phone from Apple in the first half of 2021. Whether it would be another member of the iPhone 12 family or the iPhone SE 2021 remains to be seen.

New AirPods Pro could feature a radically different, Galaxy Buds-inspired design



Today's report also says that the iPhone SE 2021 will be accompanied by the AirPods Pro 2. The outlet has not shared any details on either product.

The AirPods Pro were announced back in October 2019 and a late 2020 report had claimed that the next iteration would be launched in the second half of 2021. According to Bloomberg, the new buds will be devoid of stems and Apple is striving for a more rounded shape. The company seems to be struggling with this design because the smaller earbuds are apparently not adequate for accommodating all the required components. Thus, it's quite possible that Apple will drop this ambitious design.

MacOtakara is usually quite reliable and the site recently also published a report about the iPhone 13. Apparently, the new phones will look a lot like the iPhone 12 and some camera upgrades are also on the cards.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
$399 Special Apple $399 Special Target $400 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors
Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless