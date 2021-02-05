Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 05, 2021, 10:35 AM
Faced with a wave of increasingly affordable, sleek, and feature-packed contenders from around a million different companies, Apple's industry-leading AirPods are almost never sold at their "regular" prices by most major US retailers nowadays.

We're talking about the entire 2019-released lineup, which is likely to be upgraded at last sometime this year. Until then, the entry-level AirPods 2 are on sale right now for 25 percent off their $159 list price, representing the highest discount available on these bad boys for the past few months. 

While the hot new Amazon deal doesn't quite match what the e-commerce giant offered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of second-gen AirPods savings, something tells us you're unlikely to be able to save more than 39 bucks anytime soon. We also expect the cheapest Apple H1-powered true wireless earbuds to go back up to a $129 or even higher price in a matter of days (tops), at least if the wired charging case-included AirPods will not go entirely out of stock.

Either way, it might be a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible... unless, of course, you'd rather pay extra for a wireless charging case or state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology. The non-Pro second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case bundled in have been available for $39.02 off their $199 regular price on and off for many months now, while the most advanced member of the world's best-selling family of true wireless earbuds can be had at $49.01 less than its $249 MSRP.

If you want to save a little more money, you can always opt for renewed units backed by a 90-day warranty, which Amazon currently sells at up to $25 additional discounts. That's... not exactly irresistible, but at the same time, it's still hard to find an objectively better product than either the "standard" AirPods or AirPods Pro at a comparable price.

These puppies sound awesome, look... okay, and they keep the tunes going for a fairly long time between charges, not to mention the ANC functionality on the AirPods Pro is still second to none.

