Amazon's Ring just made it easier for police to request your footage – here's what's changing

Amazon Ring now has a new Community Request feature for Ring camera footage

The Community Requests process is described in a Ring blog post. If an agency is verified with Axon Evidence, it could submit a community request that includes a location and timeframe of an incident, as well as details about what's being investigated.

There could be a tricky problem for privacy

Erik Avakian, a technical counselor at Info-Tech Research Group and the former chief information security officer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said that the arrangement could create an issue for people who never signed up for surveillance.





Ring devices being used to help police is generally a great thing

I quite like the fact that advancements in technology would be used to give access to the necessary data that wasn't previously available to police officers. That should help solve crimes more quickly, hopefully, and elevate public safety.







