A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
Elon Musk had previously wanted to strike a deal with Apple, but the iPhone 18 could finally make it happen.
Apple has big plans for the iPhone 18 Pro, which include hardware changes that would improve its satellite connectivity capabilities. Apparently, those changes could be the foundation of a future deal with SpaceX over Starlink satellite-based internet connectivity.
A new report claims that Apple will improve the satellite connectivity of the iPhone 18 series. The Information claims that “as early as next year,” iPhones will support 5G networks that are not tethered to the surface of the planet, which includes satellite 5G.
Apple’s planned changes to the iPhone 18 alone are enough to make a deal for satellite-based internet connectivity with SpaceX much easier, but according to the new report, that’s far from the only reason. SpaceX also has a new Starlink satellite design that utilizes the same radio spectrum Apple uses for the satellite connectivity of its current devices.
Currently, Apple partners with Globalstar, which provides the connectivity for the Emergency SOS feature. According to the new report, Globalstar chair James Monroe wants to sell the company for $10 billion. The Information suggests that’s a signal that “Globalstar and Apple are seeking more independence from each other”.
The new technical capabilities of the iPhone 18 and the distancing between Apple and its current satellite connectivity partner could open doors for Elon Musk. According to earlier reports, Musk wanted a deal with Apple years ago, but Apple rejected his offer. That’s why Starlink connectivity is available on the iPhone only through T-Mobile.
Considering the rapid development of satellite connectivity and the ambitious plans of SpaceX and its competitors, it’s a matter of time before satellite 5G becomes widely available. I wouldn’t bet against Apple striking a deal with SpaceX next year. Elon Musk’s company is leading the space, and Apple has the habit of partnering with the leaders.
The iPhone 18 Pro may support satellite 5G
A new report claims that Apple will improve the satellite connectivity of the iPhone 18 series. The Information claims that “as early as next year,” iPhones will support 5G networks that are not tethered to the surface of the planet, which includes satellite 5G.
Apple has been offering satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 and later, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, that connectivity is limited to the company’s Emergency SOS features, which allow contacting emergency services and sharing location even when outside of cell coverage.
SpaceX may be getting ready to finally partner with Apple
Apple's latest iPhone 17 series supports Emergency SOS over satellite. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple’s planned changes to the iPhone 18 alone are enough to make a deal for satellite-based internet connectivity with SpaceX much easier, but according to the new report, that’s far from the only reason. SpaceX also has a new Starlink satellite design that utilizes the same radio spectrum Apple uses for the satellite connectivity of its current devices.
Currently, Apple partners with Globalstar, which provides the connectivity for the Emergency SOS feature. According to the new report, Globalstar chair James Monroe wants to sell the company for $10 billion. The Information suggests that’s a signal that “Globalstar and Apple are seeking more independence from each other”.
The new technical capabilities of the iPhone 18 and the distancing between Apple and its current satellite connectivity partner could open doors for Elon Musk. According to earlier reports, Musk wanted a deal with Apple years ago, but Apple rejected his offer. That’s why Starlink connectivity is available on the iPhone only through T-Mobile.
Let it happen
Considering the rapid development of satellite connectivity and the ambitious plans of SpaceX and its competitors, it’s a matter of time before satellite 5G becomes widely available. I wouldn’t bet against Apple striking a deal with SpaceX next year. Elon Musk’s company is leading the space, and Apple has the habit of partnering with the leaders.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: