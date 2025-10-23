A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Elon Musk had previously wanted to strike a deal with Apple, but the iPhone 18 could finally make it happen.

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature was first available on the iPhone 14
Apple has big plans for the iPhone 18 Pro, which include hardware changes that would improve its satellite connectivity capabilities. Apparently, those changes could be the foundation of a future deal with SpaceX over Starlink satellite-based internet connectivity. 

The iPhone 18 Pro may support satellite 5G


A new report claims that Apple will improve the satellite connectivity of the iPhone 18 series. The Information claims that “as early as next year,” iPhones will support 5G networks that are not tethered to the surface of the planet, which includes satellite 5G. 

Apple has been offering satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 and later, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, that connectivity is limited to the company’s Emergency SOS features, which allow contacting emergency services and sharing location even when outside of cell coverage.

SpaceX may be getting ready to finally partner with Apple



Apple’s planned changes to the iPhone 18 alone are enough to make a deal for satellite-based internet connectivity with SpaceX much easier, but according to the new report, that’s far from the only reason. SpaceX also has a new Starlink satellite design that utilizes the same radio spectrum Apple uses for the satellite connectivity of its current devices.

Currently, Apple partners with Globalstar, which provides the connectivity for the Emergency SOS feature. According to the new report, Globalstar chair James Monroe wants to sell the company for $10 billion. The Information suggests that’s a signal that “Globalstar and Apple are seeking more independence from each other”.

The new technical capabilities of the iPhone 18 and the distancing between Apple and its current satellite connectivity partner could open doors for Elon Musk. According to earlier reports, Musk wanted a deal with Apple years ago, but Apple rejected his offer. That’s why Starlink connectivity is available on the iPhone only through T-Mobile.

Let it happen


Considering the rapid development of satellite connectivity and the ambitious plans of SpaceX and its competitors, it’s a matter of time before satellite 5G becomes widely available. I wouldn’t bet against Apple striking a deal with SpaceX next year. Elon Musk’s company is leading the space, and Apple has the habit of partnering with the leaders.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria.
