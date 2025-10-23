A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple

The iPhone 18 Pro may support satellite 5G

iPhone 18

SpaceX may be getting ready to finally partner with Apple





iPhone 18

Would you use Starlink 5G on an iPhone if you could? Yes Maybe, if the quality is better than my carrier No Yes 0% Maybe, if the quality is better than my carrier 100% No 0%

iPhone 18

Let it happen



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer