Google’s Look to Speak allows you to talk with your eyes
The app comes preloaded with a selection of generic phrases that can be edited and customized for each user. The app requires some setup steps to work correctly - you have to place the phone slightly below the eye level and adjust the tracking sensitivity. The app is clearly geared towards people with motor and/or speech impairments and could make their lives and daily communications a tad easier.
There’s a detailed guide available for download as well as an explanatory video. The system can be used as a foundation for more sophisticated interfaces in the future. Other manufacturers have experimented with similar ideas, too. LG showed off its Air Gestures tech at the MWC 2019 and later on added the feature to the G8 ThinQ model under the Air Motion moniker. And while this particular technology allows users to navigate via hand gestures, the eye-tracking tech takes things further.
Let’s hope that Look to Speak fulfills its main purpose first, though. The app is now available on devices running Android 9.0 or above, along with Android One.