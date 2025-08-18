Notion mail is now available on iOS to challenge how you manage your inbox

Months after its debut on the Mac, Notion has finally brought its AI-powered email client, Notion Mail, to the iPhone . This move brings another key piece of its productivity puzzle to mobile, fitting right alongside Notion Calendar and the main Notion app. The goal is clear: create one seamless, intelligent ecosystem for your entire workflow.

Notion's big pitch is that this is "the inbox that thinks like you." In practice, this means using AI to automatically sort your incoming emails. You can teach it what’s important, and it will organize and label things for you, which sounds great. But here's the first catch: you still need the Mac app to get that initial AI setup done, which is a bit of a strange limitation for a mobile-first world.

Beyond the AI, the app includes some solid productivity features, like customizable swipe gestures for quick archiving and custom inbox views to help you focus. The rich text editor is also a nice touch, letting you compose emails that look a lot better than plain text.





So, where does Notion Mail fit into the bigger picture? It's stepping into a crowded room, squaring up against heavyweights like Spark and Superhuman. While Superhuman is all about raw speed and keyboard shortcuts for power users willing to pay a premium, Notion Mail is playing a different game. Its main advantage is its deep integration with the rest of Notion. If you’re already organizing your life in Notion, having your email client tie directly into that is a compelling reason to switch.





From my perspective, having Notion Mail on my iPhone makes it a much more serious contender for my daily use. I tried it on the Mac and was genuinely impressed at first, but the pricing model gave me pause. The AI features are great until you hit the usage limit, at which point you have to subscribe to a paid Notion AI plan. That’s the real kicker. The convenience of having it on my phone might be enough to lure me back in, but the question remains whether the long-term cost is justified for features built on top of a free service like Gmail.



Notion Mail is now available globally, connects directly to your Gmail account, and is free to download from the App Store . It’s definitely worth a look, especially if you're already a fan of the Notion ecosystem.













