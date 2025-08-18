You have spoken loud and clear: humans trump AI. Will companies listen?

Who would you rather deal with? A human customer service representative An AI customer service agent A human customer service representative 98.6% An AI customer service agent 1.4%

Why do customers dislike AI support so much?

It’s money, baby!

Recommended Stories

AI has helped companies improve their bottom line

Verizon

Verizon









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer