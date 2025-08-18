Verizon has brought back a fee that was on its way out

Verizon now charges customers for the device.



Verizon compares its Network Extenders to mini cell towers for homes and offices. They can come in handy in areas where signals are weak. The Network Extender connects to the best band for the strongest connection.



One user who decided to take advantage of the offer claims that it mentions a $5.99 monthly charge. They recall that no such charge was levied before, with others chiming in to confirm that.









Considering the Network Extender is sometimes given to customers in areas where coverage is spotty as a stopgap solution, most of them are likely to react negatively to this extra fee. After all, if this device is meant to make up for weak coverage, it doesn't make sense for Verizon to charge for it.



Verizon customers have demonstrated that they



aren't willing to put up with any more price hikes, so this new supposed fee might backfire.

We have reached out to Verizon for comment and will update the article if we hear back.





