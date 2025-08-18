$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon has brought back a fee that was on its way out

Verizon Network Extender users will apparently now have to pay a monthly fee.

Verizon offers Network Extenders that enhance coverage. They use broadband internet to extend the network and improve service. There is a one-time charge for the device, though it's often given for free to customers, and there's no monthly fee. That may soon change, with one customer saying it appears that Verizon now charges customers for the device.

Verizon compares its Network Extenders to mini cell towers for homes and offices. They can come in handy in areas where signals are weak. The Network Extender connects to the best band for the strongest connection.

The device costs $249.99, but Verizon often waives that fee. One user who decided to take advantage of the offer claims that it mentions a $5.99 monthly charge. They recall that no such charge was levied before, with others chiming in to confirm that.



The latest development has some wondering if Verizon will soon start charging a monthly fee for it. After all, Verizonhas increased various charges and at one point also considered walking back loyalty discounts.

That said, it's entirely possible that this charge was mentioned mistakenly, although that doesn't seem to be the case, with the bill saying that this is an access charge and is due monthly. That's a little confusing, considering Verizon has mostly phased out the access fee, which was charged for each connected device sharing monthly data.

Why has Verizon's appetite for charging customers increased?

Vote View Result


Considering the Network Extender is sometimes given to customers in areas where coverage is spotty as a stopgap solution, most of them are likely to react negatively to this extra fee. After all, if this device is meant to make up for weak coverage, it doesn't make sense for Verizon to charge for it.

Verizon customers have demonstrated that they aren't willing to put up with any more price hikes, so this new supposed fee might backfire.

We have reached out to Verizon for comment and will update the article if we hear back.

