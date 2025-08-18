$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If you own an Anker power bank, you need to read this

Some Anker power banks called fire hazards are the subject of two class-action suits.

A huge Anker power bank that is so big it needs a handle.
Anker Innovations, the company known for its smartphone power banks, has been hit with a pair of class-action suits filed against Fantasia Trading LLC and Power Mobile Life LLC, doing business as Anker Innovations. The legal actions accuse certain Anker power banks of being fire hazards. Last month, we told you that Anker had expanded a recall by adding five new models to the recall list. The two new class action suits both claim that Anker's PowerCore 10000 power banks are defective and pose a fire hazard.

Two class-action suits claim that Anker power banks are a fire hazard


The first suit was filed by plaintiff Jerry Light on June 19th of this year in California federal court. On July 2nd, 2025, Christopher Hall filed a lawsuit in New York federal court. Both legal actions accuse the defendants of violating state and federal consumer laws. The two lawsuits blame the lithium-ion batteries inside the power banks for creating the fire hazard.

One of the recalled Anker power banks.
One of the Anker power banks recalled earlier this year. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Some of the Anker power banks listed in Hall's lawsuit include:

  • A1263 model Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank,
  • Anker Power Bank 10000 Model A1257
  • Anker Power Bank 20000 Model A1647
  • Anker MagGo Power Bank 10000 Model A1652
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1681
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1689 

Hall claims that Anker markets its power banks as safe by promoting safety features such as overcharge protection and output temperature control. His filing complains that Anker didn't provide adequate warnings or safeguards against the explosions or fires caused by a flaw in the battery. On June 12th, Anker recalled 1.15 million Power Banks because of concern that "the lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers." 

According to the court filings, the power banks involved in the class-action suits were purchased online at Anker, Amazon, Newegg, and eBay. They were available from June 2016 through December 2022 and were priced at about $27.

One of the plaintiffs, Jerry Light, said that he would not have purchased his Anker power bank if he had known about the product's defect. Both suits say that Anker offered the plaintiffs a replacement or gift cards instead of a cash refund. Light called this inadequate because it didn't cover damage to burnt property or the cost of disposing of the defective power banks.

Will you get involved in the class-action suits?

Vote View Result

The other plaintiff, Christopher Hall, argues that consumers paid a premium for Anker’s power banks based on safety assurances that were false, and are not being fully compensated for their losses. The class-action suits are suing for breach of contract, breach of warranty, unjust enrichment, and negligent misrepresentation, and seek certification of the class action, damages, and costs.

How to get involved in the class-action suits against Anker


If you purchased an Anker power bank in the U.S. between 1996 and 2022, you can contact one or both of the law firms representing plaintiffs Light and Hall.

Hall is being represented by Mark S. Reich and Michael N. Pollack of Levi & Korsinsky LLP (212-363-7500) and Jason P. Sultzer and Daniel Markowitz of Sultzer & Lipari PLLC (800-552-0265). Plaintiff Light is represented by John C. Bohren of Yanni Law APC (833-GET-YANNI), and Paul J. Doolittle of Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC (800-777-7777).

Recommended Stories
The Anker power bank class action lawsuits are: 

  • Hall v. Fantasia Trading LLC, et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-05505, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
  • Light v. Fantasia Trading LLC, Case No. 5:25-cv-01520, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Eastern Division.

If Anker reaches a settlement for each case that is approved by the appropriate court, which is usually the next step, the amount of the settlement in each case is reduced by the attorneys' fees and divided by the number of verified claims. Don't dream about getting rich from any class-action suit. Usually, the lawyers make out the best while the rest of us have to settle for a coin taped to a post card. 

