Don’t always trust that T-Mobile call on your phone – here’s why
Scammers are trying to trick users into giving out personal info.
Online scams are everywhere these days and scammers keep finding new tricks to fool people. One scam that seems to be making the rounds again targets T-Mobile users. It's not exactly new – we’ve seen reports of similar scams before – but recently, attempts appear to be on the rise.
Several users online have warned that they’ve received calls from numbers that looked like legit T-Mobile ones. The caller, pretending to be a T-Mobile rep, asked for the account password – something actual T-Mobile employees would never request over an outbound call.
When in doubt, always call your carrier yourself to confirm. With AI and spoofing tech getting more advanced, it is harder than ever to tell what is real and what is fake – but a healthy dose of doubt could save you from becoming the next victim.
Earlier today my mom got a phone call of a lady claiming to be from t-mobile. she said someone was attempting to buy a phone under my moms account and asked for the password so she could change it. thankfully i was there and i ended up telling her to hang up and called t-mobile myself. the person i spoke to said it’s been an ongoing scam and they’ve gotten a few calls about it recently. just wanted to let everyone know to be careful!!!
– No_Divide8081, Reddit, August 2025
And that’s the key detail: if T-Mobile calls you, they won’t ask verification questions – they already have your account details in front of them. Verification questions only happen when you call them, and that’s fine since you know you’re dialing the real number.
This scam is real. Advise people to use one email solely for their financial accounts and to always hang up on calls and call verified business numbers directly. Social media accounts should never share an email with your bank accounts and you should avoid using your name in the email for these. We had folks come in that nearly lost 30,000 dollars of their life savings, they took their phone numbers and dumped the cost of their phones on their next bill. Elderly customers will resist but their best interest is new numbers especially if they are constantly targeted.
– EntropicRussian, Reddit, August 2025
Sadly, like most scams, elderly customers are often the main targets since they are not always so tech-savvy. If you have a parent, grandparent, or someone close who could be at risk, it is worth sitting down with them and explaining why they should never give out personal info or credentials to anyone who calls unexpectedly.
man this happened to an older man at my store, he came in with 2 different online orders & almost shipped them out. Thankfully my manager asked him a lot of questions so we cancelled the orders. please be careful yall i dont think t-mobile will ever willingly call you!!
– jasir0612, Reddit, August 2025
And it is not just T-Mobile. Similar scams have also been seen with Amazon and other phone carriers like Verizon and AT&T.
Scammers recently did that to my father in law but said they were Amazon.
– djdavy209, Reddit, August 2025
Usually, the biggest red flag is urgency – if someone is rushing you to give personal info, it is probably a scam. Sure, many phones today come with spam and scam detection tools (T-Mobile also offers protection), but some bad actors still manage to sneak through.
ScamShield does its job – otherwise, users would be getting even more calls. | Image by T-Mobile
To stay safe, there are a few rules to remember:
- Caller ID can be spoofed, so just because it shows T-Mobile doesn’t mean it’s really them.
- If you are suspicious, don’t answer – or hang up immediately.
- Call your carrier directly using a number from an official source. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile users can dial 611straight from their phone to reach customer service.
