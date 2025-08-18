Don’t always trust that T-Mobile call on your phone – here’s why

T-Mobile

– No_Divide8081, Reddit, August 2025

T-Mobile calls you, they won't ask verification questions – they already have your account details in front of them. Verification questions only happen when you call them, and that's fine since you know you're dialing the real number.



– EntropicRussian, Reddit, August 2025

Sadly, like most scams, elderly customers are often the main targets since they are not always so tech-savvy. If you have a parent, grandparent, or someone close who could be at risk, it is worth sitting down with them and explaining why they should never give out personal info or credentials to anyone who calls unexpectedly.



– jasir0612, Reddit, August 2025

And it is not just. Similar scams have also been seen with Amazon and other phone carriers like Verizon and AT&T

– djdavy209, Reddit, August 2025

To stay safe, there are a few rules to remember:



Caller ID can be spoofed, so just because it shows T-Mobile doesn’t mean it’s really them.

doesn’t mean it’s really them. If you are suspicious, don’t answer – or hang up immediately.

Call your carrier directly using a number from an official source. AT&T , Verizon and T-Mobile users can dial 611straight from their phone to reach customer service.

When in doubt, always call your carrier yourself to confirm. With AI and spoofing tech getting more advanced, it is harder than ever to tell what is real and what is fake – but a healthy dose of doubt could save you from becoming the next victim. To stay safe, there are a few rules to remember:When in doubt, always call your carrier yourself to confirm. With AI and spoofing tech getting more advanced, it is harder than ever to tell what is real and what is fake – but a healthy dose of doubt could save you from becoming the next victim.