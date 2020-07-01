iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 01, 2020, 1:02 PM
WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers on Android and iOS
WhatsApp is adding new features to its mobile and desktop apps. Starting today, dark mode, animated stickers, QR codes, and a couple of other improvements will be available for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS and desktop.

Over the next few weeks, WhatsApp will be rolling out new animated stickers packs to Android and iOS users. Also, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to add new contacts by simply scanning their QR codes. The new feature will remove the need to manually add a contact's number on your phone.

Apart from these important new features, WhatsApp announced that it added major improvements to group video calls by allowing up to 8 people on a video call. In addition, a video icon in group chats of 8 or less have been included in the latest update, which allows users to start a group video calls with just one tap.



If there are any KaiOS users among our readers, they'll be happy to know that WhatsApp has added the “status” feature that enables the sharing of updates that disappear after 24 hours.

Last but not least, after releasing dark mode on Android and iOS, WhatsApp is now bringing the feature to web and desktop. All these features will be rolled out over the next couple of weeks, so be patient if you don't see them right away.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more
Popular stories
Testing Verizon's 5G network in New York City: here are the top speeds we found
Popular stories
Here's when Apple's 'top-end' 5G iPhone 12 model could be released after all
Popular stories
LG totally missed its best comeback opportunity in ages with the Velvet 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless