WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers on Android and iOS
Apart from these important new features, WhatsApp announced that it added major improvements to group video calls by allowing up to 8 people on a video call. In addition, a video icon in group chats of 8 or less have been included in the latest update, which allows users to start a group video calls with just one tap.
If there are any KaiOS users among our readers, they'll be happy to know that WhatsApp has added the “status” feature that enables the sharing of updates that disappear after 24 hours.
Last but not least, after releasing dark mode on Android and iOS, WhatsApp is now bringing the feature to web and desktop. All these features will be rolled out over the next couple of weeks, so be patient if you don't see them right away.