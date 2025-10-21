This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
The Redmi K90 Pro Max will mix flagship specs with outstanding audio.
Smartphone speakers have been improving in recent years, but they’re still limited by simple physics and don’t offer a lot of bass. Xiaomi doesn’t seem to like that, so it has decided to put a woofer inside one of its upcoming Redmi smartphones.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to release the K90 Pro Max at the end of this month with what it says (source in Chinese) is the “first-ever 2.1 sound system.” Part of it are two “symmetrical” speakers at the top and bottom of the phone, and what the company calls a supersized “subwoofer.”
While Redmi hasn’t clarified how loud the K90 Pro Max’s sound will be, the additional speaker might help it reach higher levels than other phones. The company boasts that the device will open “a new era of mobile acoustics.”
Bose has contributed to the tuning of the audio system, and its logo is on the third speaker, which is positioned next to the cameras on the back of the device. In its teasers, Redmi promises the device will provide “full bass” and sound with rich details and clear vocals.
It’s not only about the sound
The camera module and extra speaker on the Redmi K90 Pro Max. | Image credit – Redmi
While focused on the sound, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will offer much more. The company has already confirmed it’ll feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a triple camera with a 1/1.31” type sensor on the main shooter. Like most Chinese devices these days, it’ll also have a huge battery with 7,560 mAh capacity and up to 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung are sticking to the well-known specs on their phones. The Galaxy S26 series is unlikely to introduce a major audio upgrade, just like the iPhone 17 series sounds largely the same as the iPhone 16. Happily for them, the Redmi K90 Pro Max will be sold only in China, unless Xiaomi releases a global version under a different name.
I’d like to have better speakers on my phone, but I’m not sure if I would like other people to have it. Unfortunately, many people are blasting the sound of TikTok videos through the speakers of their phones in public spaces. I’d love for those people to have quieter phones that would force them to use headphones instead of subwoofer-equipped devices of any kind.
Mixed feelings
I’d like to have better speakers on my phone, but I’m not sure if I would like other people to have it. Unfortunately, many people are blasting the sound of TikTok videos through the speakers of their phones in public spaces. I’d love for those people to have quieter phones that would force them to use headphones instead of subwoofer-equipped devices of any kind.
