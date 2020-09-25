T-Mobile brings 5G to another US city, opens two brick and mortar stores
With that out of the way, let's switch to another piece of news shared by T-Mobile recently. Customers in Vermont can now pop in, talk to a rep, get support and choose service plans and devices in either of the two new brick and mortar stores opened by T-Mobile in Essex Junction and South Burlington.
New Store Locations:
- Dorset Square Mall Shopping Center: Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-497-6010
- 52 Sunderland Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452 802-764-8577
Store Hours:
- Monday-Saturday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Finally, Green Mountain Transit and T-Mobile are teaming up to kick off a pilot program in Chittenden County to outfit all local buses with free Wi-Fi service. Riders along their urban system routes will enjoy free internet access while on the bus later this year, courtesy of T-Mobile.