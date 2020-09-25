Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile brings 5G to another US city, opens two brick and mortar stores

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 25, 2020, 5:08 AM
T-Mobile brings 5G to another US city, opens two brick and mortar stores
T-Mobile revealed this week it has expanded its 5G network to more parts of Vermont. Also, the un-carrier confirmed it has opened two new stores in the same state and partnered with Green Mountain Transit to offer Wi-Fi for riders.

First off, T-Mobile's 5G network should now cover Essex Junction and South Burlington, in addition to Shelburne which was covered last month. According to T-Mobile, the network coverage in Vermont will continue to be improved, as the carrier plans to add dozens of additional new sites across the state over the next couple of years.

With that out of the way, let's switch to another piece of news shared by T-Mobile recently. Customers in Vermont can now pop in, talk to a rep, get support and choose service plans and devices in either of the two new brick and mortar stores opened by T-Mobile in Essex Junction and South Burlington.

New Store Locations:
  • Dorset Square Mall Shopping Center: Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-497-6010
  • 52 Sunderland Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452 802-764-8577

Store Hours:
  • Monday-Saturday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
  • Sunday: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Finally, Green Mountain Transit and T-Mobile are teaming up to kick off a pilot program in Chittenden County to outfit all local buses with free Wi-Fi service. Riders along their urban system routes will enjoy free internet access while on the bus later this year, courtesy of T-Mobile.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless