T-Mobile shouldn't get a pass for abusive letters
T-Mobile said it wasn't behind the demeaning letters that landed in some customers' mailboxes, but it should still be held accountable.
Some T-Mobile users were mailed letters shaming them for their inappropriate online activities. They were warned about consequences, including legal action, if the behaviour continued. T-Mobile said that it wasn't behind the letters and was investigating the matter. Of course, that wasn't enough to put customers' minds at ease.
These letters were benign enough to put customers on edge. They weren't emails, so this wasn't a phishing attempt. The letter writer didn't desire anything other than the moral awakening of the recipient.
When we asked our readers about their reactions to the letters, most of them were concerned. Out of 967 readers who responded, 803 indicated access to personal information such as names and addresses by the miscreant undermined their confidence in T-Mobile. 140 respondents were curious about T-Mobile getting singled out. Only 23 people viewed this as a harmless and funny incident.
T-Mobile has been a target of multiple breaches. Most recently, someone tried to repackage previously leaked data and was selling it on a hacker forum. That's why it's not all that surprising to see that someone had the names and home addresses of T-Mobile users.
While the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) instructs companies to get exposed data removed from websites, scrubbing that information entirely from everywhere isn't possible.
T-Mobile previously settled a class action lawsuit filed to resolve the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)'s probe into breaches. That means the company has already paid, literally, for the missteps that made data leaks possible in the first place.
It's also possible that the source of the information wasn't T-Mobile, but since this incident revolves around the information that customers entrusted to the carrier, it should still be held accountable.
T-Mobile needs to thoroughly investigate the matter and keep users updated on its progress. The letters that were mailed to customers looked highly professional, and it's unlikely that someone went through all that trouble just to create drama. Prompt action from T-Mobile would ensure that there are no follow-up letters.
Who was it and what did they want?
While this, in and of itself, was weird, considering an average citizen doesn't have the right to take on the task of moral policing, what really rattled T-Mobile customers was the ease with which they were targeted.
Where did the culprit get the information from?
T-Mobile shouldn't take the incident lightly
That's not just because the letters themselves are a nuisance and can induce anxiety. Rather, the first letter may have been a ploy to manipulate customers and make them more receptive to whatever might be coming next, including an extortionate demand
