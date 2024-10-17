See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US

T-Mobile users are experiencing an outage, according to posts on social media websites X and Reddit.

On the disruption monitoring website DownDetector, complaints started creeping up at around 10.45 pm PDT. And although the website suggests that things are getting back to normal, online posts paint another picture, with many people still having connectivity issues.

The extent of the problem is not known yet but it does not look like a widespread outage and T-Mobile seems to be actively working on fixing it.

The outage predominately affected users in Florida but there were a few complaints from other areas too, including Alabama and Georgia. It wasn't just smartphone service that was impacted. T-Mobile Home Internet also stopped working. 

Users who had alternate connections at home such as FirstNet, Comcast, or Xfinity, were able to stay connected during the six-hour outage which is mostly over. Others relied on satellite connectivity to stay in touch with loved ones. 

This means that the problem specifically affected T-Mobile and the situation was not similar to an outage earlier in the month which took many services, including T-Mobile's, down.

According to unofficial sources, the outage was caused by an issue related to towers, but the exact nature of the problem is not known. It could be an after-effect of Hurricane Milton, which is known to have affected T-Mobile's operations in several cities including Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando.

Though T-Mobile appears to have the situation in control, connection continues to be slow for some users.

This is a developing story...
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

