T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US





DownDetector On the disruption monitoring website, complaints started creeping up at around 10.45 pm PDT. And although the website suggests that things are getting back to normal, online posts paint another picture, with many people still having connectivity issues.





The extent of the problem is not known yet but it does not look like a widespread outage and T-Mobile seems to be actively working on fixing it.





T-Mobile Home Internet also stopped working. The outage predominately affected users in Florida but there were a few complaints from other areas too, including Alabama and Georgia . It wasn't just smartphone service that was impacted.Home Internet also stopped working.





Users who had alternate connections at home such as FirstNet, Comcast, or Xfinity, were able to stay connected during the six-hour outage which is mostly over. Others relied on satellite connectivity to stay in touch with loved ones.





T-Mobile and the situation was not similar to an outage earlier in the month T-Mobile 's, down. This means that the problem specifically affectedand the situation was not similar to an outage earlier in the month which took many services , including's, down.





According to unofficial sources, the outage was caused by an issue related to towers, but the exact nature of the problem is not known. It could be an after-effect of Hurricane Milton, which is known to have affected T-Mobile 's operations in several cities including Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando.





Though T-Mobile appears to have the situation in control, connection continues to be slow for some users.





This is a developing story...