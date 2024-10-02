T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down





The number of complaints received by Downdetector from T-Mobile subscribers has soared from 179 at 2:29 pm ET to 3,587 by 3:14 pm ET and the number continues to rise. 56% of T-Mobile subscribers are having issues with their mobile phones, 27% can't use their T-Mobile 5G home internet, and 16% have a problem with their mobile internet service.









About a-half an hour ago, some T-Mobile customers in Springfield, Virginia lost their cellular service. Mint Mobile, a T-Mobile -owned MVNO that relies on T-Mobile 's network, is also completely down in Springfield as well. Other T-Mobile subscribers in Virginia have also complained to Downdetector. The website indicates that the following cities are having problems with T-Mobile 's service:





Fairfax, Springfield, Fredricksburg, Alexandria, Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Vienna, Maryland

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charlotte, North Carolina

Corpus Christi, Texas





On Monday, many Verizon subscribers from coast to coast were unable to make/take calls and read or write text messages. Apple iPhone users were in SOS mode which means that users could not connect to the Verizon cellular network but they could still make an emergency call. Verizon subscribers also could not use the mobile internet. Today, while Downdetector has received only 602 complaints about Verizon 's service, that figure is enough for Downdetector to say that "User reports indicate problems at Verizon ."









Sometimes when a carrier is down, like T-Mobile is today, complaints come in from the subscribers belonging to other carriers who cannot get a call through the network having the issue. In other words, Verizon customers might have problems calling someone they know who uses T-Mobile and assume that their network is having an issue. That might be the case today with Verizon .





Nonetheless, Verizon subscribers who have reported an outage to Downdetector today represent:





New York City, New York

Lansing, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charlotte, North Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia

East Lansing, Michigan

Chicago, Illinois

Phoenix, Arizona

Los Angeles, California





55% of Verizon subscribers complaining about the lack of service say that the issue is with their mobile phone. 28% cannot get a Verizon signal, and 17% are unable to access the mobile internet.



We will monitor the events related to this situation and will update this story when necessary.

