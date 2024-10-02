Subscribe to access exclusive content
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down

By
1comment
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service Boost
The iconic T-Mobile "T" icon is inside a glass enclosure sitting on a circular platform.
Just days after Verizon suffered an outage that went on for hours, a number of carriers and wireless providers are suffering through another outage. Downdetector is receiving complaints from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile subscribers about issues they are having with their service. The number of such complaints indicates that there is an outage affecting those firms and their customers. Google Fi is also having problems as is Boost Mobile.

The number of complaints received by Downdetector from T-Mobile subscribers has soared from 179 at 2:29 pm ET to 3,587 by 3:14 pm ET and the number continues to rise. 56% of T-Mobile subscribers are having issues with their mobile phones, 27% can't use their T-Mobile 5G home internet, and 16% have a problem with their mobile internet service.

T-Mobile subscribers are reporting an issue about their service to Downdetector
T-Mobile, Mint Mobile service is down. | Image credit-Downdetector

About a-half an hour ago, some T-Mobile customers in Springfield, Virginia lost their cellular service. Mint Mobile, a T-Mobile-owned MVNO that relies on T-Mobile's network, is also completely down in Springfield as well. Other T-Mobile subscribers in Virginia have also complained to Downdetector. The website indicates that the following cities are having problems with T-Mobile's service:

  • Fairfax, Springfield, Fredricksburg, Alexandria, Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Vienna, Maryland
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Corpus Christi, Texas

On Monday, many Verizon subscribers from coast to coast were unable to make/take calls and read or write text messages. Apple iPhone users were in SOS mode which means that users could not connect to the Verizon cellular network but they could still make an emergency call. Verizon subscribers also could not use the mobile internet. Today, while Downdetector has received only 602 complaints about Verizon's service, that figure is enough for Downdetector to say that "User reports indicate problems at Verizon."

Downdetector website shows that various wireless firms are having issues.
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Boost are having issues. |-Image credit-Downdetector

Sometimes when a carrier is down, like T-Mobile is today, complaints come in from the subscribers belonging to other carriers who cannot get a call through the network having the issue. In other words, Verizon customers might have problems calling someone they know who uses T-Mobile and assume that their network is having an issue. That might be the case today with Verizon.

Nonetheless, Verizon subscribers who have reported an outage to Downdetector today represent:

  • New York City, New York
  • Lansing, Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • East Lansing, Michigan
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Los Angeles, California

55% of Verizon subscribers complaining about the lack of service say that the issue is with their mobile phone. 28% cannot get a Verizon signal, and 17% are unable to access the mobile internet.

"Ugh! I'm in Burke and I just noticed  that my phone is showing "SOS" right by the wifi on my phone. My phone was working fine and I didn't notice an issue until I went into my car a little after 3."-u/Coopstar82, T-Mobile customer on Reddit

We will monitor the events related to this situation and will update this story when necessary.
