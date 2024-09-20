Heads up, T-Mobile users, as you might be able to get another free line (with a catch) next week!





Far more pleasant than doing your taxes (not to mention the other thing), T-Mo's next free line offer is expected to kick off at some point next week . According to some sources, that might happen as early as Monday, September 23, while Wednesday, September 25 seems to be another good guess based on Magenta's recent history dealing with similar promotions.





What's almost etched in stone is that you don't have long to wait now to get yet another voice line for free... with a paid one. Yes, we're afraid that this is a BOGO (buy one, get one) arrangement rather than a straightforward free line promo with no strings attached, which is still a whole lot better than the big fat nothing Verizon and AT&T are typically offering existing subscribers.





That's right, you should be able to easily take advantage of this new BOGO deal with both a new and existing T-Mobile account, and best of all, if you hurry and play your cards right, you could get two free lines instead of one in the space of just one week or so.





That's because the previous BOGO offer, which Reddit originally brought to our attention a couple of months ago , is still available. Presumably, that will only be true for a couple more days or so, so if you add two lines to your account in these couple of days and mention the deal's ID240374 code, you should be able to get one of those at no cost and then add two more next week for another chance at another free line.





want to squeeze as many discounts and freebies as possible from a mobile network operator that may have left you Why would you need so many new voice lines? Well, "need" is probably a strong word, and perhaps you merelyto squeeze as many discounts and freebies as possible from a mobile network operator that may have left you feeling sad and betrayed way too many times in recent months. Whatever your motives, it's definitely good to know about these types of deals in advance, don't you think?