Heads up, T-Mobile users, as you might be able to get another free line (with a catch) next week!

By
Death, taxes, and free T-Mobile lines. Those could well be the only certain things in this world right now, although just like the first two, you can never know exactly when that last one will hit you. Unless you closely follow our website or the Un-carrier-dedicated subreddit, of course.

Far more pleasant than doing your taxes (not to mention the other thing), T-Mo's next free line offer is expected to kick off at some point next week. According to some sources, that might happen as early as Monday, September 23, while Wednesday, September 25 seems to be another good guess based on Magenta's recent history dealing with similar promotions.

What's almost etched in stone is that you don't have long to wait now to get yet another voice line for free... with a paid one. Yes, we're afraid that this is a BOGO (buy one, get one) arrangement rather than a straightforward free line promo with no strings attached, which is still a whole lot better than the big fat nothing Verizon and AT&T are typically offering existing subscribers.

That's right, you should be able to easily take advantage of this new BOGO deal with both a new and existing T-Mobile account, and best of all, if you hurry and play your cards right, you could get two free lines instead of one in the space of just one week or so.

That's because the previous BOGO offer, which Reddit originally brought to our attention a couple of months ago, is still available. Presumably, that will only be true for a couple more days or so, so if you add two lines to your account in these couple of days and mention the deal's ID240374 code, you should be able to get one of those at no cost and then add two more next week for another chance at another free line. 

Why would you need so many new voice lines? Well, "need" is probably a strong word, and perhaps you merely want to squeeze as many discounts and freebies as possible from a mobile network operator that may have left you feeling sad and betrayed way too many times in recent months. Whatever your motives, it's definitely good to know about these types of deals in advance, don't you think?
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

