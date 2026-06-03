REDMAGIC 11S Pro: mobile gaming evolved, early bird offers here!
The REDMAGIC 11S Pro pushes the Snapdragon with overclocking and liquid cooling
The REDMAGIC 11S Pro pushes the Snapdragon with overclocking and liquid cooling | Image by REDMAGIC
REDMAGIC is arguably the only name in town right now if you want to find yourself a high-tier, supowerpowered gaming smartphone. From the aesthetic, to the internal cooling, to the gaming triggers to make your sessions much more comfortable and enjoyable.
Which is why everyone in the mobile gaming sphere is paying attention to the upcoming REDMAGIC 11S Pro — the upgraded and overclocked version of REDMAGIC 11 Pro. We already had the new beast for a few weeks and our full REDMAGIC 11S Pro review is here.
Pre-orders are opening soon and if you sign up early, you can score a deal:
REDMAGIC has been refining the all-screen design to the point that the phones now look like a magical all-screen design in your hands. No cutouts, no notches, the selfie camera is hidden underneath the screen’s active pixels.
So, you get a full, edge-to-edge 6.85-inch screen with incredibly thin framing all around.
The back of the device is transparent to show off its liquid cooling, and its squared frame is flat and rigid to make it easy to grip and manipulate the two shoulder buttons.
Oh yes, we said liquid cooling. REDMAGIC uses AI server-grade fluorinated liquid, piezoelectric ceramic micropumps, and micron-level liquid channels. It’s all packaged with a 24,000 RPM Turbo Fan to keep the processor cool at all times.
Which is what allows it to push the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version to its limits and overclock it to 4.74 GHz, beyond its typical 4.6 GHz limit.
The lights are being kept on by a 7,500 mAh battery — the same massive cell that was in the REDMAGIC 11 Pro that we tested. That model lasted for 25 hours on our browsing test and 15 hours on our gaming benchmark. Ground-breaking results, and all expectations are that the REDMAGIC 11S Pro would repeat them.
That 6.85-inch screen has a 2688 × 1216 ultra-high-resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness. It’s further enhanced by REDMAGIC’s RedCore R4 gaming chip for enhanced gaming visuals, audio, haptics, and responsive feedback.
Upgraded 1015a + 1115e stereo speaker chambers deliver meaty audio, and the shoulder triggers are touch sensors with a 520 Hz touch polling rate.
You can top up that beast of a battery with 80 W charging. It also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.
And for the camera needs, you have a 50 MP main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16 MP selfie camera hiding under active display pixels that only shows up when you need it.
Interested in the REDMAGIC 11S Pro? You can register a pre-purchase for $1 / €1 and get $30 / €30 off the final price when sales open. Plus, early birds get an exclusive REDMAGIC Mora magnet badge for free, and can secure their order 24 hours before anyone else!
Which is why everyone in the mobile gaming sphere is paying attention to the upcoming REDMAGIC 11S Pro — the upgraded and overclocked version of REDMAGIC 11 Pro. We already had the new beast for a few weeks and our full REDMAGIC 11S Pro review is here.
Pre-orders are opening soon and if you sign up early, you can score a deal:
REDMAGIC 11S Pro early bird deal here
- Voucher sales open: June 3 – 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
- Early bird access: June 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
- Global sale opens: June 10, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
REDMAGIC 11S Pro: chasing gaming perfection
Unparalleled gaming | Image by REDMAGIC
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So, you get a full, edge-to-edge 6.85-inch screen with incredibly thin framing all around.
The back of the device is transparent to show off its liquid cooling, and its squared frame is flat and rigid to make it easy to grip and manipulate the two shoulder buttons.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version | Image by REDMAGIC
Which is what allows it to push the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version to its limits and overclock it to 4.74 GHz, beyond its typical 4.6 GHz limit.
The lights are being kept on by a 7,500 mAh battery — the same massive cell that was in the REDMAGIC 11 Pro that we tested. That model lasted for 25 hours on our browsing test and 15 hours on our gaming benchmark. Ground-breaking results, and all expectations are that the REDMAGIC 11S Pro would repeat them.
The unique extra upgrades
Awesome sound | Image by REDMAGIC
That 6.85-inch screen has a 2688 × 1216 ultra-high-resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness. It’s further enhanced by REDMAGIC’s RedCore R4 gaming chip for enhanced gaming visuals, audio, haptics, and responsive feedback.
Upgraded 1015a + 1115e stereo speaker chambers deliver meaty audio, and the shoulder triggers are touch sensors with a 520 Hz touch polling rate.
You can top up that beast of a battery with 80 W charging. It also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.
And for the camera needs, you have a 50 MP main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16 MP selfie camera hiding under active display pixels that only shows up when you need it.
Early bird specials will be live soon!
Interested in the REDMAGIC 11S Pro? You can register a pre-purchase for $1 / €1 and get $30 / €30 off the final price when sales open. Plus, early birds get an exclusive REDMAGIC Mora magnet badge for free, and can secure their order 24 hours before anyone else!
REDMAGIC 11S Pro early bird deal here
- Voucher sales open: June 3 – 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
- Early bird access: June 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
- Global sale opens: June 10, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
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