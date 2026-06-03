Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

REDMAGIC 11S Pro: mobile gaming evolved, early bird offers here!

The REDMAGIC 11S Pro pushes the Snapdragon with overclocking and liquid cooling

0
Preslav Kateliev
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Promotional image of the RedMagic 11S Pro, shown from the back
The REDMAGIC 11S Pro pushes the Snapdragon with overclocking and liquid cooling | Image by REDMAGIC
REDMAGIC is arguably the only name in town right now if you want to find yourself a high-tier, supowerpowered gaming smartphone. From the aesthetic, to the internal cooling, to the gaming triggers to make your sessions much more comfortable and enjoyable.

Which is why everyone in the mobile gaming sphere is paying attention to the upcoming REDMAGIC 11S Pro — the upgraded and overclocked version of REDMAGIC 11 Pro. We already had the new beast for a few weeks and our full REDMAGIC 11S Pro review is here.

Pre-orders are opening soon and if you sign up early, you can score a deal:

REDMAGIC 11S Pro early bird deal here


  • Voucher sales open: June 3 – 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
  • Early bird access: June 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
  • Global sale opens: June 10, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)

REDMAGIC 11S Pro: chasing gaming perfection




Recommended For You
REDMAGIC has been refining the all-screen design to the point that the phones now look like a magical all-screen design in your hands. No cutouts, no notches, the selfie camera is hidden underneath the screen’s active pixels.

So, you get a full, edge-to-edge 6.85-inch screen with incredibly thin framing all around.

The back of the device is transparent to show off its liquid cooling, and its squared frame is flat and rigid to make it easy to grip and manipulate the two shoulder buttons.

Oh yes, we said liquid cooling. REDMAGIC uses AI server-grade fluorinated liquid, piezoelectric ceramic micropumps, and micron-level liquid channels. It’s all packaged with a 24,000 RPM Turbo Fan to keep the processor cool at all times.



Which is what allows it to push the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version to its limits and overclock it to 4.74 GHz, beyond its typical 4.6 GHz limit.

The lights are being kept on by a 7,500 mAh battery — the same massive cell that was in the REDMAGIC 11 Pro that we tested. That model lasted for 25 hours on our browsing test and 15 hours on our gaming benchmark. Ground-breaking results, and all expectations are that the REDMAGIC 11S Pro would repeat them.

The unique extra upgrades




That 6.85-inch screen has a 2688 × 1216 ultra-high-resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness. It’s further enhanced by REDMAGIC’s RedCore R4 gaming chip for enhanced gaming visuals, audio, haptics, and responsive feedback.

Upgraded 1015a + 1115e stereo speaker chambers deliver meaty audio, and the shoulder triggers are touch sensors with a 520 Hz touch polling rate.

You can top up that beast of a battery with 80 W charging. It also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging.

And for the camera needs, you have a 50 MP main camera with OIS, 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16 MP selfie camera hiding under active display pixels that only shows up when you need it.

Early bird specials will be live soon!


Interested in the REDMAGIC 11S Pro? You can register a pre-purchase for $1 / €1 and get $30 / €30 off the final price when sales open. Plus, early birds get an exclusive REDMAGIC Mora magnet badge for free, and can secure their order 24 hours before anyone else!

REDMAGIC 11S Pro early bird deal here


  • Voucher sales open: June 3 – 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
  • Early bird access: June 9, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)
  • Global sale opens: June 10, 2026 (20:00 HKT / 8:00 AM EDT / 14:00 CEST)


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team