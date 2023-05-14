Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Many Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users are experiencing battery drain and overheating issues, according to posts on various online forums.
Google makes really nice phones with top-notch cameras but battery life isn't their strongest feature. A recent update appears to have increased the power draw and negatively impacted battery life. Some users have also reported overheating issues.
Tech outlet Engadget reports that a reader wrote to them to complain that the Google app was eating up their Pixel 6 Pro's battery and it has also been overheating recently. They rolled back to an older version of the Google app but it only solved the battery issue.
A quick check of Reddit, Google support forum, and Twitter shows that many Pixel users are experiencing similar issues.
My (P6P) and my wife's (P6) have been overheating and using battery doing literally nothing since yesterday. Like not just warm, HOT. Losing 20 percent battery in under an hour without using it. The culprit seems to be the latest Google app update that came out May 12ish. Both the at-present beta and the stable version." - Reddit user nocapsallspaces
I'm in the same boat. It just started yesterday. Massive battery usage from Google app and to a lesser degree Android System Intelligence. I just went through and did a factory reset, reinstalled most things and it's still happening. Beyond the battery not lasting the phone is getting really warm so I know it's harming the battery & potentially the CPU." - Reddit user Buck9s
It's not exactly clear what's causing the issues, but judging by online posts, the Google app is using a lot of battery power. Some say that Android System Intelligence is the culprit. Others think that the battery life has gotten worse after the May update.
Interesting, I've been having this problem too, and it's made using wireless charging impossible, as the phone heats up and stops charging and just sits there hot." - Reddit user TheJackieTreehorn
Whatever the reason might be, the issue is causing a lot of headaches for Pixel owners. The phones are burning through the battery even in the idle state and in some cases, they are too warm to use, causing the owners to worry about the effect on the battery and the CPU.
Pixel 7 here, glad I saw this post. Right I was going crazy having to change my phone multiple times the last few days." - Reddit user ompster
Having the same issue here, along with my wife. The Google app seems to use the most battery according to the settings menu. Not sure if this is tied to the May update or to a Google app update. Happening on my Pixel 7 and my wife's Pixel 6A. Also seeing "Android System Intelligence" in the Battery Usage menu, but not a huge percentage. But I never saw it at all before this update." Darren S.
Google appears to be aware of the issue but hasn't been of much help.
I complained to Google about my 6P overheating and having poor cell coverage and after a lot of back and forth they basically said yeah we know it's **** with both these things, here's £85 store credit." Reddit user asng
Hi James, we're sorry you had to deal with this. We suggest you reach out to our phone/chat support team, so that they could take a closer look in a better way: https://t.co/iiikBiD4hB Rest assured, our team will do their best. Appreciate it. ^Adam— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 14, 2023
For now, there is not much that users can do, apart from turning on Adaptive Battery and battery optimization. You can also try enabling Extreme Battery Saver but keep in mind that it limits apps and features.
Pixel phones are no stranger to bugs and issues but the good news is that most problems get solved, so Google will likely take care of this one too.
