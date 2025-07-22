OnePlus 15 might be released along with an even more exciting flagship-killer
OnePlus might be preparing a killer smartphone lineup for the upcoming season of premieres.
OnePlus 13 | Image credit — PhoneArena
The OnePlus 15 is already expected to premiere in October, but it now appears it might arrive in the company of another smartphone. A new rumor claims that the OnePlus Ace 6 might be announced alongside the flagship device.
The report(source in Chinese) from the leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that OnePlus is changing strategy for the OnePlus Ace 6. Last year’s Ace 5 was announced in December, months after the OnePlus 13’s October premiere.
That’s not the first time we have heard about the upcoming flagship. The OnePlus 15 is rumored to have a few apparent downgrades, compared to last year’s OnePlus 13. The less obvious one might be the new 6.78-inch 1.5K display, which may replace the 6.82-inch 2K screen of last year’s model.
More striking might be the potential end of OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad, which would lead to changes to the cameras. OnePlus is rumored to develop an in-house camera platform with different branding to replace the Hasselblad system. There’s a rumor that the phone will have a battery with over 7,000 mAh capacity and 100W wired and wireless charging. Finally, there’s a chance we see a OnePlus 15 Pro, though that one might be announced later in 2025.
If you’re wondering why there’s no OnePlus 14, the company has skipped it. The reason is the Chinese superstition that the number “4” is unlucky because when pronounced in Chinese, it sounds similar to the word for “death.” That is why the OnePlus 13 is followed by OnePlus 15.
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R | Image credit — PhoneArena
In terms of specs, the OnePlus 15 is unlikely to hold many surprises. The device is rumored to feature the yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which will have the model number SM8850. The premiere of the 8 Elite 2 is expected in September, and the OnePlus 15 might be one of the first devices powered by it.
OnePlus Ace 6 might be the more surprising device. According to the new leak, it’ll be powered by a Qualcomm chipset with the model number SM8845. It is unclear which chip that might be, but it’s likely the Snapdragon 8s Gen5. That chip might be released alongside the 8 Elite 2 and provide performance just below that of the original Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Whatever its specs are, the OnePlus Ace 6 will likely serve as the base for a OnePlus 15R. The OnePlus 13R, which was basically the global version of the OnePlus Ace 5, was so good that we called it “the best flagship-killer” in our review.
I am quite excited about the OnePlus lineup, considering how good the various OnePlus 13 models were. If the company manages to introduce the right improvements, it could be the long-needed strong alternative to Apple and Samsung in the US.
