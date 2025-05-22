OnePlus 15’s tipped battery will outclass all other flagships
The most powerful flagship released by OnePlus is expected to arrive in October, but a global launch might not happen until 2026.
OnePlus 15 is still some months away, but the first details about the Chinese company’s flagship have already started to emerge since earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, OnePlus 15 will use Qualcomm’s still unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, but the rest of the phone’s specs remained a mystery until today.
For instance, we’ve just learned that OnePlus 15 will have the biggest battery of all the flagships available on the market. Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,000+ mAh battery that supports 100W wired and wireless charging speeds.
The same leaker claims the OnePlus 15 will feature a fiberglass back cover, yet it will remain relatively light and thin. Other specs tipped by DCS include a 0916 vibration motor for enhanced haptic feedback, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as IP68 and IP69 certifications.
A previous rumor from earlier this month reveals that OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera setup that consists of a main sensor, ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera (3x zoom).
Obviously, it’s way too early to talk about a launch date, but the OnePlus 15 is believed to be prepared for an October release. The bad news is the flagship will be initially introduced in China, with a global launch that could be delayed until early 2026.
Well, most of the phone’s specs won’t be confirmed until later this fall, but at least the information that we’re gathering from reliable sources will give us an idea about OnePlus’ plans regarding its next flagship.
According to DCS, OnePlus 15 will feature a flat LTPO display and ultra-thin bezels. The resolution is said to be 1.5K and the size 6.78-inch, but these are just rumors, so take the information with a grain of salt.
OnePlus 13 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Even so, OnePlus 15 will be one of the most powerful flagships along with Xiaomi 16, another flagship expected to be introduced sometime this fall. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will adopt Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset or will opt to pack one of its top-tier Exynos CPUs inside the Galaxy S26.
