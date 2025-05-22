Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

OnePlus 15’s tipped battery will outclass all other flagships

The most powerful flagship released by OnePlus is expected to arrive in October, but a global launch might not happen until 2026.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
OnePlus 15 is still some months away, but the first details about the Chinese company’s flagship have already started to emerge since earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, OnePlus 15 will use Qualcomm’s still unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, but the rest of the phone’s specs remained a mystery until today.

Well, most of the phone’s specs won’t be confirmed until later this fall, but at least the information that we’re gathering from reliable sources will give us an idea about OnePlus’ plans regarding its next flagship.

For instance, we’ve just learned that OnePlus 15 will have the biggest battery of all the flagships available on the market. Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,000+ mAh battery that supports 100W wired and wireless charging speeds.

According to DCS, OnePlus 15 will feature a flat LTPO display and ultra-thin bezels. The resolution is said to be 1.5K and the size 6.78-inch, but these are just rumors, so take the information with a grain of salt.

The same leaker claims the OnePlus 15 will feature a fiberglass back cover, yet it will remain relatively light and thin. Other specs tipped by DCS include a 0916 vibration motor for enhanced haptic feedback, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as IP68 and IP69 certifications.

OnePlus 13 | Image credit: PhoneArena

A previous rumor from earlier this month reveals that OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera setup that consists of a main sensor, ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera (3x zoom).

Obviously, it’s way too early to talk about a launch date, but the OnePlus 15 is believed to be prepared for an October release. The bad news is the flagship will be initially introduced in China, with a global launch that could be delayed until early 2026.

Even so, OnePlus 15 will be one of the most powerful flagships along with Xiaomi 16, another flagship expected to be introduced sometime this fall. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will adopt Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset or will opt to pack one of its top-tier Exynos CPUs inside the Galaxy S26.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless