Is it too early to wave the Galaxy S26 goodbye?
We asked you and you answered. The votes are in!
Leaked render of the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image by Image by Evan Blass
The countdown timer is ticking faster and louder – it's now just several days until the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are announced.
The big Galaxy Unpacked day will be held on February 25 at a San Francisco event. While we – readers, users, fans, haters, tech-savvy customers and avid PhoneArena readers – are obsessed with the phones, their specs, design and features, I think at Samsung headquarters, big shots' minds are preoccupied with a totally different question.
Since we're now past the point of no return, it's clearly too late for any last-minute hardware changes. It is what it is, or, even better, whatever will be, will be.
Of course, Samsung execs are also wondering how to sell the upcoming Galaxy S26 units. I hope the marketing team has a solid plan, since many users are ready to skip the Galaxy S26 series altogether.
Recently, we asked you this question: "How do you feel about the Galaxy S26 reservation perks?"
These were the answers (and here are the results):
Reservations for the new lineup are already live, but this year's offers feel noticeably more restrained. The big missing piece is the double storage upgrade many buyers have come to expect. Instead, Samsung is keeping things pretty straightforward: a $30 reservation credit, a chance to win $5,000 and trade-in discounts that can go as high as $900 if you have an eligible device.
Whether that matters depends on you. But I think that many people are skipping the Galaxy S26 not just because of the reservation bonuses, but because the phone itself is expected to introduce only minor upgrades, to put it mildly.
We'll see – hey, maybe the Galaxy S26 will be a major hit. But even if it sells well, I doubt it would surpass the excitement over the iPhone 17 family.
How many? Well, 43.07%, to be exact. These are the (poor) poll results and that's definitely not great for Samsung.
Counting the votes
Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26. | Image by Steve H. McFly
- I'm definitely skipping the Galaxy S26 this year. – 43.07%
- I can't decide until pre-orders go live. – 33.92%
- I'm not happy, but I'll get a Galaxy S26 anyway. – 17.4%
- I think they're more than adequate, given the circumstances. – 5.6%
