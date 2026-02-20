Galaxy phones and tablets finally receive a paramount software update after many months of waiting in vain
The new Google Play System update is making its way to Samsung devices.
Don't sleep on this update. | Image by PhoneArena
There's a lot more happening behind the scenes than just going from one Android version to another. There's also the Google Play System update, which brings critical background enhancements and improvements for Android. The Google Play System, however, didn't arrive on Samsung Galaxy devices for many months, but that's now finally changing, per the latest indications.
The Google Play System update often provides fixes and patches for security vulnerabilities in some operating system components long before a major Android OS update is disseminated. While flagship and brand-new Galaxy devices received such Play System updates at the end of 2025, some devices stayed on the July version of System Play.
According to Google, the new Google Play System update improves things like Play Services, accounts, security, utilities, Wallet, the Play Store, and more.
For example, Wallet gains broader passport support for ID Pass, expanding digital identification options. Safety & Emergency introduces clearer earthquake alert visuals designed to be easier to interpret during critical moments. Let's hope you don't ever have to see this one in action!
Utilities now includes a local file backup feature, allowing downloaded documents to be automatically saved to Google Drive for safer storage and cross-device access. Device Connectivity also sees improvements, particularly within Google Home, where users benefit from more adaptive, device-specific setup guidance and clearer reset instructions.
Some devices were missing it for half a year
Which Android version are you on? | Image by PhoneArena
Now, some Galaxy phones and tablets are moving to the January 1, 2026 Google Play System version and the update itself is 90 MB in size. So you should be able to download and install it quickly. You can check if your device is getting the update via Settings > Security and privacy > Updates > Google Play system update.
What's new?
System Management updates target device connectivity, smoother updatability, and better efficiency, with optimizations aimed at battery life, storage handling, and network usage across supported devices.
