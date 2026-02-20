Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Galaxy phones and tablets finally receive a paramount software update after many months of waiting in vain

The new Google Play System update is making its way to Samsung devices.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series Galaxy Tab
A bunch of Samsung phones.
Don't sleep on this update. | Image by PhoneArena

There's a lot more happening behind the scenes than just going from one Android version to another. There's also the Google Play System update, which brings critical background enhancements and improvements for Android. The Google Play System, however, didn't arrive on Samsung Galaxy devices for many months, but that's now finally changing, per the latest indications.

Some devices were missing it for half a year




The Google Play System update often provides fixes and patches for security vulnerabilities in some operating system components long before a major Android OS update is disseminated. While flagship and brand-new Galaxy devices received such Play System updates at the end of 2025, some devices stayed on the July version of System Play.

Now, some Galaxy phones and tablets are moving to the January 1, 2026 Google Play System version and the update itself is 90 MB in size. So you should be able to download and install it quickly. You can check if your device is getting the update via Settings > Security and privacy > Updates > Google Play system update.

Recommended For You

What's new?


According to Google, the new Google Play System update improves things like Play Services, accounts, security, utilities, Wallet, the Play Store, and more.

For example, Wallet gains broader passport support for ID Pass, expanding digital identification options. Safety & Emergency introduces clearer earthquake alert visuals designed to be easier to interpret during critical moments. Let's hope you don't ever have to see this one in action!

System Management updates target device connectivity, smoother updatability, and better efficiency, with optimizations aimed at battery life, storage handling, and network usage across supported devices.

Utilities now includes a local file backup feature, allowing downloaded documents to be automatically saved to Google Drive for safer storage and cross-device access. Device Connectivity also sees improvements, particularly within Google Home, where users benefit from more adaptive, device-specific setup guidance and clearer reset instructions.

How often do you check for system updates?
5 Votes

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless