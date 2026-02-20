Orange County residents (in Texas) can now enjoy Spectrum's expanded fiber network

It's always nice to have the 1 Gpbs option. | Image by Spectrum

The O.C.

Big plans



Based on December 2022 FCC Broadband Data Collection locations, Spectrum is the number one rural internet provider in the US. The company recently



This is a multi-year rural construction initiative and it's "driven by more than $7 billion in private investment from Spectrum", says the official message. The plan is serious: to ultimately add an extra 100,000+ miles of fiber network infrastructure. In return, this should mean multi-gigabit speeds for more than 1.7 million new locations across the country.



Sounds ambitious!



What's the deal?

Spectrum Internet offers plans with speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps, with entry tiers starting at 500 Mbps for both home and business users.



The service emphasizes simplicity, with no modem charges, data limits, or long-term contracts. The company is also upgrading its network to deliver faster upload speeds, including gigabit-level upstream performance, along with even higher multi-gigabit download capabilities across its 41-state footprint. Performance testing indicates that actual speeds often meet or exceed advertised levels, even during busy evening hours.



Customers can also combine Spectrum Internet with Spectrum Mobile, where unlimited lines start at $30 per month. The bundle is positioned as a way to reduce costs, so if you're on a budget, maybe it's worth checking it out.



Everybody has heard of California's Orange County thanks to the 20+ years old TV drama, but now, we're heading to Orange County, Texas. Residents and businesses have something new to enjoy: Spectrum's now-expanded fiber broadband network.