Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Orange County residents (in Texas) can now enjoy Spectrum's expanded fiber network

Thousands of additional homes and businesses can sign up for speeds up to a gig.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
A man working on a communication network.
It's always nice to have the 1 Gpbs option. | Image by Spectrum

Everybody has heard of California's Orange County thanks to the 20+ years old TV drama The O.C., but now, we're heading to Orange County, Texas. Residents and businesses have something new to enjoy: Spectrum's now-expanded fiber broadband network.

Big plans



Based on December 2022 FCC Broadband Data Collection locations, Spectrum is the number one rural internet provider in the US. The company recently announced the expansion of its fiber broadband network: more than 4,000 additional homes and businesses that were previously unserved in Orange County can now enjoy Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services.

This is a multi-year rural construction initiative and it's "driven by more than $7 billion in private investment from Spectrum", says the official message. The plan is serious: to ultimately add an extra 100,000+ miles of fiber network infrastructure. In return, this should mean multi-gigabit speeds for more than 1.7 million new locations across the country.

Recommended For You

Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to rural communities in Texas and across America. Our investment is providing residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service.
– Brad Shely, Vice President of Construction for Spectrum's Texas-Louisiana Service Area


Sounds ambitious!

What's the deal?


Spectrum Internet offers plans with speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps, with entry tiers starting at 500 Mbps for both home and business users.

The service emphasizes simplicity, with no modem charges, data limits, or long-term contracts. The company is also upgrading its network to deliver faster upload speeds, including gigabit-level upstream performance, along with even higher multi-gigabit download capabilities across its 41-state footprint. Performance testing indicates that actual speeds often meet or exceed advertised levels, even during busy evening hours.

Customers can also combine Spectrum Internet with Spectrum Mobile, where unlimited lines start at $30 per month. The bundle is positioned as a way to reduce costs, so if you're on a budget, maybe it's worth checking it out.

Spectrum TV plans add further value by including access to major streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+, ViX, Tennis Channel, and FOX One, with Discovery+ and BET+ expected to join the lineup.

What's your internet connection of choice?
1 Votes

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless