Orange County residents (in Texas) can now enjoy Spectrum's expanded fiber network
Thousands of additional homes and businesses can sign up for speeds up to a gig.
It's always nice to have the 1 Gpbs option. | Image by Spectrum
Everybody has heard of California's Orange County thanks to the 20+ years old TV drama The O.C., but now, we're heading to Orange County, Texas. Residents and businesses have something new to enjoy: Spectrum's now-expanded fiber broadband network.
Based on December 2022 FCC Broadband Data Collection locations, Spectrum is the number one rural internet provider in the US. The company recently announced the expansion of its fiber broadband network: more than 4,000 additional homes and businesses that were previously unserved in Orange County can now enjoy Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services.
Sounds ambitious!
Spectrum Internet offers plans with speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps, with entry tiers starting at 500 Mbps for both home and business users.
The service emphasizes simplicity, with no modem charges, data limits, or long-term contracts. The company is also upgrading its network to deliver faster upload speeds, including gigabit-level upstream performance, along with even higher multi-gigabit download capabilities across its 41-state footprint. Performance testing indicates that actual speeds often meet or exceed advertised levels, even during busy evening hours.
Spectrum TV plans add further value by including access to major streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+, ViX, Tennis Channel, and FOX One, with Discovery+ and BET+ expected to join the lineup.
Big plans
100,000+miles of fiber network should be added soon. | Image by Spectrum
This is a multi-year rural construction initiative and it's "driven by more than $7 billion in private investment from Spectrum", says the official message. The plan is serious: to ultimately add an extra 100,000+ miles of fiber network infrastructure. In return, this should mean multi-gigabit speeds for more than 1.7 million new locations across the country.
Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to rural communities in Texas and across America. Our investment is providing residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service.
Customers can also combine Spectrum Internet with Spectrum Mobile, where unlimited lines start at $30 per month. The bundle is positioned as a way to reduce costs, so if you're on a budget, maybe it's worth checking it out.
