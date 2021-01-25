Google announces COVID-19-related changes to Maps and Search apps
The search giant announced that COVID-19 vaccination locations will be available in Google Search and Maps in the coming weeks, starting with Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, with more states and countries to come.
More importantly, Google announced that, in order to help with vaccination efforts, it will make some of its facilities in the United States (i.e. buildings, parking lots, and open spaces) available as needed.
Last but not least, the Mountain View company confirmed that it will launch a “Get The Facts” initiative across Google and YouTube to provide people with authoritative information about vaccines.