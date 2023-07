Galaxy S24 Ultra may to switch to titanium, but copying this iPhone 15 Pro feature could backfire

Samsung insider Ice Universe posted a picture of the periodic table alongside a caption that says '22.' It didn't take long for a follower to correctly guess that the leaker was trying to say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame.









The Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Armor aluminum frame and its durability is one of the reasons why it's one of the best phones of 2023





Titanium is stronger and harder than aluminum so it can withstand more pressure. It's also corrosion-resistant and looks more premium.





Titanium is costlier than aluminum and if Samsung does indeed decide to switch to it, it might make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is already pretty pricey at $1,200.









The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame and at 240 grams, it's one of the heaviest phones around, and a titanium construction could make the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter as titanium is lighter than stainless steel.





The same won't apply to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Titanium is denser than aluminum, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra already weighs 234 grams. The use of titanium could make the successor heavier and thus we aren't sure if it would be a good idea for Samsung to make this change.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a slightly better rear camera system, faster charging, and either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or a new Exynos chip , depending on the region. It could also have a 144Hz screen





Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced a little earlier than usual, Samsung may announce the Galaxy S24 in January instead of February, but we are only speculating here.





Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade. $1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift $100 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon

With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch behind us, the rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have picked up pace. Yesterday, it was reported that the Galaxy S24 Plus could feature a slightly bigger screen than the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer a lot of new stuff. Today, the leaker who was the source of yesterday's leak is back with more info.