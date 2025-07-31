Google Pixel Watch 4 pricing leak suggests the LTE model is where the value will be
No design shake-up, but charging speed and pricing updates could matter more
Leaked CAD render of the Google Pixel Watch 4. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Google is reportedly keeping the Pixel Watch 4 at the same starting price as last year’s model, with one small but potentially important twist: the LTE version might offer better value this time around.
According to a new report, the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will cost $349 for WiFi and $399 for LTE. The larger 45mm model will cost $399 for WiFi and $449 for LTE. These prices match the Pixel Watch 3 lineup, even as competitors like Samsung and OnePlus continue to make pricing a central part of their strategy.
For context, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Series also starts at $349 and offers more size and style options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 3 undercuts Google slightly with a $299 price for its 43mm model. While Google’s pricing isn’t the lowest, it’s at least consistent, especially for those interested in LTE connectivity.
As with previous Pixel Watch launches, Google is reportedly also bundling in a few perks. Buyers will get six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Premium. It’s not as generous as the Pixel 10’s longer trial offers, but still useful for new users looking to get the most out of the fitness features.
The new Pixel Watch charging system. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Beyond pricing, one of the most notable upgrades for the Pixel Watch 4 is the new charging system that is rumored for it. That leak claims that Google is ditching the old puck in favor of a cradle that charges the device from the side. This change enables significantly faster charging speeds — about 25% faster than before — which translates to the watch can now hitting 50% battery in 15 minutes and reaching 80% in just 30. That’s a meaningful improvement over the Pixel Watch 3, which needed around an hour or more to fully charge.
So far, the Pixel Watch 4 is looking like it is again hitting a refinement year rather than a reinvention. Faster charging and steady pricing will please returning customers, but those hoping for major battery or design improvements might be left waiting another generation. Compared to Samsung’s increasingly health-focused Galaxy Watch lineup or OnePlus’s pricing strategy, Google is sticking to a middle ground. Whether that’s enough to grow its market share remains to be seen.
That said, I find that the unchanged price is a smart move. The LTE variant in particular may become more attractive this year simply because it hasn’t gotten more expensive. However, Google still has work to do if it wants the Pixel Watch to feel like more than just a companion to its phones.
