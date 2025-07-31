$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google Pixel Watch 4 pricing leak suggests the LTE model is where the value will be

No design shake-up, but charging speed and pricing updates could matter more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel Pixel Watch
Leaked CAD render of the Pixel Watch 4
Leaked CAD render of the Google Pixel Watch 4. |  Image credit — Android Headlines

Google is reportedly keeping the Pixel Watch 4 at the same starting price as last year’s model, with one small but potentially important twist: the LTE version might offer better value this time around.

According to a new report, the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will cost $349 for WiFi and $399 for LTE. The larger 45mm model will cost $399 for WiFi and $449 for LTE. These prices match the Pixel Watch 3 lineup, even as competitors like Samsung and OnePlus continue to make pricing a central part of their strategy.

For context, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Series also starts at $349 and offers more size and style options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 3 undercuts Google slightly with a $299 price for its 43mm model. While Google’s pricing isn’t the lowest, it’s at least consistent, especially for those interested in LTE connectivity.

As with previous Pixel Watch launches, Google is reportedly also bundling in a few perks. Buyers will get six months of Fitbit Premium and one month of YouTube Premium. It’s not as generous as the Pixel 10’s longer trial offers, but still useful for new users looking to get the most out of the fitness features.


Beyond pricing, one of the most notable upgrades for the Pixel Watch 4 is the new charging system that is rumored for it. That leak claims that Google is ditching the old puck in favor of a cradle that charges the device from the side. This change enables significantly faster charging speeds — about 25% faster than before — which translates to the watch can now hitting 50% battery in 15 minutes and reaching 80% in just 30. That’s a meaningful improvement over the Pixel Watch 3, which needed around an hour or more to fully charge.

So far, the Pixel Watch 4 is looking like it is again hitting a refinement year rather than a reinvention. Faster charging and steady pricing will please returning customers, but those hoping for major battery or design improvements might be left waiting another generation. Compared to Samsung’s increasingly health-focused Galaxy Watch lineup or OnePlus’s pricing strategy, Google is sticking to a middle ground. Whether that’s enough to grow its market share remains to be seen.

Recommended Stories
That said, I find that the unchanged price is a smart move. The LTE variant in particular may become more attractive this year simply because it hasn’t gotten more expensive. However, Google still has work to do if it wants the Pixel Watch to feel like more than just a companion to its phones.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 6

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price

Latest News

Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
With Helium Plus, businesses get paid for using their routers to deliver Wi-Fi connectivity
With Helium Plus, businesses get paid for using their routers to deliver Wi-Fi connectivity
Samsung confirms tri-fold phone and XR headset for later this year
Samsung confirms tri-fold phone and XR headset for later this year
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Motorola is bracing itself to release the most extra foldable of 2025
Motorola is bracing itself to release the most extra foldable of 2025
Not hyped about the iPhone 17? Same. But upgrading might still be worth it
Not hyped about the iPhone 17? Same. But upgrading might still be worth it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless