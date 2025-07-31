Google Pixel Watch 4 pricing leak suggests the LTE model is where the value will be

Google is reportedly keeping the Pixel Watch 4 at the same starting price as last year’s model, with one small but potentially important twist: the LTE version might offer better value this time around.

Pixel Watch 4 is the Pixel Watch 3 , which needed around an hour or more to fully charge. Beyond pricing, one of the most notable upgrades for theis the new charging system that is rumored for it. That leak claims that Google is ditching the old puck in favor of a cradle that charges the device from the side. This change enables significantly faster charging speeds — about 25% faster than before — which translates to the watch can now hitting 50% battery in 15 minutes and reaching 80% in just 30. That’s a meaningful improvement over the, which needed around an hour or more to fully charge.





So far, the Pixel Watch 4 is looking like it is again hitting a refinement year rather than a reinvention. Faster charging and steady pricing will please returning customers, but those hoping for major battery or design improvements might be left waiting another generation. Compared to Samsung’s increasingly health-focused Galaxy Watch lineup or OnePlus’s pricing strategy, Google is sticking to a middle ground. Whether that’s enough to grow its market share remains to be seen.



That said, I find that the unchanged price is a smart move. The LTE variant in particular may become more attractive this year simply because it hasn’t gotten more expensive. However, Google still has work to do if it wants the Pixel Watch to feel like more than just a companion to its phones.