Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G usually sells for $1300, but getting one from Amazon right now will save you $200. It's important to mention that this is the US version of the phone, and since it comes unlocked, you can pair it with just about any network in the country.
Also, customers can pick either of the two variants – 128GB or 512GB, and still qualify for the $200 discount offered on Amazon. The only minor issue is the fact that it's only available in Mystic Black, but that shouldn't prevent anyone from getting Samsung's flagship.