Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 10, 2020, 11:34 PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Samsung's entire lineup of Galaxy S and Note series launched this year will be on sale later this month, but some deals are already up. Granted, this year's Black Friday sales offer much better prices than what we're getting these weeks, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to score one.

For example, we don't doubt that the Galaxy Note 20 will be on sale later this month, but the discount might not be as high as you'd expect. Amazon offers a decent deal on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, so if you're looking to buy one of the most expensive Android flagships available on the market, you might as well check this one out.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G usually sells for $1300, but getting one from Amazon right now will save you $200. It's important to mention that this is the US version of the phone, and since it comes unlocked, you can pair it with just about any network in the country.
-$200
off

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, US Version, 128GB of Storage

Buy at Amazon

Also, customers can pick either of the two variants – 128GB or 512GB, and still qualify for the $200 discount offered on Amazon. The only minor issue is the fact that it's only available in Mystic Black, but that shouldn't prevent anyone from getting Samsung's flagship.

