All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy

With the iPhone 12 mini, Apple fills the last screen size target that it didn't have a presence in just yet, and now covers the range from 4.7-6.7 inches, an iPhone for every hand and pocket indeed.

AT&T has the best iPhone 12 mini preorder deal, at the price of free

As you may have heard already, the much touted iPhone 12 models $699 starting price is actually with a $30 AT&T, T-Mobile (at Apple only), or Verizon discount, and requires activation with the carriers. AT&T's offer, however, is to pay the iPhone 12 mini price in 30 installments:

iPhone 12 mini for $29.12 a month or $699 before trade-in at AT&T

AT&T informed us that new or existing subs will be able to get the latest 12 mini gratis. Here's what you need to do in order to qualify for the free iPhone 12 mini offer:

Purchase an eligible smartphone on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (upfront), and a $30 activation or upgrade fee. Add a new line of service, or upgrade an existing line. Activate postpaid unlimited wireless plan for at least $75/month for new customers before discounts. Trade-in a phone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $95 for $800 credit ($35 for $350 credit) within 30 days of activation. Get $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of at least $95 ($350 with trade-in value of $35 to $94) spread over 30 months.



off $799 Apple iPhone 12 for free with at least a $95 trade-in Buy at AT&T As you can see, you can easily trade in a complete clunker of a phone and get a shiny new iPhone 12 mini - the world's most compact and most powerful 5G phone in its class, sweet!





Apple iPhone 12 mini price, preorder deals and availability on Verizon





While its mmWave 5G network is ultrafast, Verizon isn't really a contender in nationwide coverage compared to T-Mobile. Concurrently with the iPhone 12 mini announcement, however, it unveiled availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in 55 more cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports, calling it "5G Nationwide service" that according to its calculations is available to more than 200 million people in 1,800 cities in the US.



Verizon's iPhone 12 mini price and preorder deals:



iPhone 12 mini starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $699.99 retail).

Get an iPhone 12 mini for as low as free when you switch to Verizon, trade-in select smartphones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan.

Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 mini model for as low as $15 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan, when you trade in select phones. off $799 Apple iPhone 12 Switch and get iPhone 12 on us. With select trade-in and unlimited plan. Buy at Verizon



Apple iPhone 12 mini preorders on T-Mobile









T-Mobile is now as generous as AT&T or Verizon, and will sell you the iPhone 12 mini at a $30 discount compared to the full $729 price for the unlocked model, but only if you get it from Apple. Otherwise, the iPhone 12 mini prices and preorder deals on T-Mobile are as follows:





iPhone 12 mini from $24.37 a month for 30 months, or $729 before trade-in

Free iPhone 12 mini with eligible trade in and new line of service

Retail or business customers who have been with T-Mobile, including Sprint, for 5+ years can get a $200 rebate on any new iPhone when they trade or turn in any active iPhone on an eligible plan. This can be combined with the half off deal for savings of up to $750.





Apple iPhone 12 mini preorder deal at Target









Get up to $250 bill credit when porting in to AT&T and purchasing a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan at Target. This is on top of AT&T's $800 off iPhone 12 mini offer with qualified trade-in that can be as low as $95 yet the offer drops to $700 on 11/6 when the $250 bill credit one becomes active. Still a good deal, though, and similar to the one Costco offers without the membership requirement.