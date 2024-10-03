Subscribe to access exclusive content
The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

By
0comments
Deals
Close-up of a hand holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its large display.
Very soon we'll be treated to another major shopping event at e-commerce giant Amazon. October Prime Day is just around the corner, but impatient bargain hunters are already in for a treat on the supreme Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 512GB version of the flagship is currently $271 off its usual price. So, if you'd rather not participate in the 48-hour shopping craze, know now's a great time to save on this Samsung handset.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra and save $271 at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now $271 off at Amazon. That means you can grab this fella for about $1,150 instead of $1,420! Keep in mind the promo is only available on the Titanium Black model.
$271 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


How much would you have to spend on the Samsung phone right now? About $1,150, undoubtedly a great price considering that the 512GB version usually retails for as much as $1,420. Also, Best Buy is currently nowhere as generous, giving users a much humbler $150 discount on the same model.

One of the most expensive flagship options right now, the S24 Ultra is an absolute beast in just about every respect. It has a splendid 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and delivers extreme performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Not only that, but it sports awesome AI features and a fantastic camera!

The S24 Ultra features a quad-lens setup on the rear with a 200 MP main camera, making it easily one of the best camera phones for 2024. You can check out just how good photos look when taken with this puppy from our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. On top of everything else, this bad boy gets a seven-year software support promise, so your investment will pay off in time.

Ultimately, while we can't know whether the 512GB S24 Ultra will get any cheaper next week, we can safely conclude it's now a bargain at Amazon. Still, if you want something more affordable, check out this Pixel alternative instead.

The Pixel 8 Pro is another top choice before Prime Day


If coughing up over $1,100 for a new Android phone seems too steep for your pocket, opt for the Pixel 8 Pro instead. Amazon sells the base storage model (with 128GB of built-in space) for 27% off its ~$1,000 list price. That lands the Google Pixel phone under the $730 mark, significantly cheaper than the S24 Ultra.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Save $270 at Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the base storage version of the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of built-in space for $270 off. That's a fantastic discount that lands the Pixel phone under the $730 mark. Like the S24 Ultra promo, this one is only available on one paintjob: the Obsidian.
$270 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

As you might expect, you'd have to settle for less if you go for the Pixel 8 Pro. Not that this phone is unimpressive; don't get us wrong—it's fantastic.

Recommended Stories
But, compared to the 512GB S24 Ultra, the Pixel option has a slower Google Tensor G3 chip, a slightly less powerful camera with three lenses on the back instead of four, and no stylus. Still, for its much lower asking price, the Pixel option should meet most users' needs. Check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro review for more insights.

As some of the best Android phones in 2024, the Pixel 8 Pro and the S24 Ultra check all the important boxes. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, get your hands on your favorite before Amazon's deals go poof.
Polina Kovalakova
