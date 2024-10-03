The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Very soon we'll be treated to another major shopping event at e-commerce giant Amazon. October Prime Day is just around the corner, but impatient bargain hunters are already in for a treat on the supreme Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 512GB version of the flagship is currently $271 off its usual price. So, if you'd rather not participate in the 48-hour shopping craze, know now's a great time to save on this Samsung handset.
How much would you have to spend on the Samsung phone right now? About $1,150, undoubtedly a great price considering that the 512GB version usually retails for as much as $1,420. Also, Best Buy is currently nowhere as generous, giving users a much humbler $150 discount on the same model.
The S24 Ultra features a quad-lens setup on the rear with a 200 MP main camera, making it easily one of the best camera phones for 2024. You can check out just how good photos look when taken with this puppy from our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. On top of everything else, this bad boy gets a seven-year software support promise, so your investment will pay off in time.
But, compared to the 512GB S24 Ultra, the Pixel option has a slower Google Tensor G3 chip, a slightly less powerful camera with three lenses on the back instead of four, and no stylus. Still, for its much lower asking price, the Pixel option should meet most users' needs. Check out our Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro review for more insights.
As some of the best Android phones in 2024, the Pixel 8 Pro and the S24 Ultra check all the important boxes. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, get your hands on your favorite before Amazon's deals go poof.
One of the most expensive flagship options right now, the S24 Ultra is an absolute beast in just about every respect. It has a splendid 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and delivers extreme performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Not only that, but it sports awesome AI features and a fantastic camera!
Ultimately, while we can't know whether the 512GB S24 Ultra will get any cheaper next week, we can safely conclude it's now a bargain at Amazon. Still, if you want something more affordable, check out this Pixel alternative instead.
The Pixel 8 Pro is another top choice before Prime Day
As some of the best Android phones in 2024, the Pixel 8 Pro and the S24 Ultra check all the important boxes. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, get your hands on your favorite before Amazon's deals go poof.
