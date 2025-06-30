Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways

Google is expanding its Gemini AI tools into the classroom with a range of new features for students, educators, and school administrators. Called Gemini for Education, the update adds AI-powered tools to Google Workspace for Education at no extra cost, with built-in privacy protections and admin controls.





The version of the Gemini app being introduced is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro. It offers access to Google's premium AI features, along with higher usage limits, enterprise-level data protection, and admin management. These tools are now considered core services in Workspace for Education, which means schools can use them with the same oversight as other Google services.





One key update is that Gemini in Classroom is now free for all Workspace for Education editions. Over 30 new features are being added to help teachers plan lessons more efficiently. These include tools to automatically create vocabulary lists with definitions and example sentences, making it easier to tailor lessons to different learning levels.

Google is also expanding NotebookLM, a note-taking and research tool. It already includes Audio Overviews, and now it's getting Video Overviews that let users turn written content into short videos. Teachers using the paid Workspace with Gemini add-on can also create short videos using Google Vids, and Gemini in Forms can now auto-generate surveys or quizzes based on files stored in Drive.









Students can also use Gemini Canvas to make personalized quizzes for studying. This tool is currently for students 18 and older but will soon be available to younger users. Gemini is also starting to include visuals like diagrams to explain complex topics more clearly.





Additionally, instructors will soon be able to assign custom AI agents called Gems and class materials in NotebookLM directly through Google Classroom. These features will also be supported in Schoology Learning and Canvas platforms.





Google says it has taken steps to make these tools safe for students. That includes AI literacy training, stronger content filters for users under 18, and stricter privacy protections. Data from education users won't be used to train Google's models, and NotebookLM will be available to younger students in the coming months.



Admins can control access to these tools in the Admin console, monitor usage, and search through Gemini app conversations within their domain. The platform has also been awarded the Common Sense Media Privacy Seal, which may give schools added confidence.





While the updates offer time-saving tools for teachers and new learning options for students, how well they work in classrooms will likely depend on how schools implement and monitor them. I think it's always good when new tools are expanded free of charge to benefit the education sector. The more tools available, the more possibilities students have of learning and putting into practice what they have learned.