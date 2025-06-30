Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways

New Gemini tools aim to make classroom planning, quizzes, and video overviews more accessible.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Gemini Header
Google is expanding its Gemini AI tools into the classroom with a range of new features for students, educators, and school administrators. Called Gemini for Education, the update adds AI-powered tools to Google Workspace for Education at no extra cost, with built-in privacy protections and admin controls.

The version of the Gemini app being introduced is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro. It offers access to Google's premium AI features, along with higher usage limits, enterprise-level data protection, and admin management. These tools are now considered core services in Workspace for Education, which means schools can use them with the same oversight as other Google services.

One key update is that Gemini in Classroom is now free for all Workspace for Education editions. Over 30 new features are being added to help teachers plan lessons more efficiently. These include tools to automatically create vocabulary lists with definitions and example sentences, making it easier to tailor lessons to different learning levels.

Google is also expanding NotebookLM, a note-taking and research tool. It already includes Audio Overviews, and now it's getting Video Overviews that let users turn written content into short videos. Teachers using the paid Workspace with Gemini add-on can also create short videos using Google Vids, and Gemini in Forms can now auto-generate surveys or quizzes based on files stored in Drive.

Screenshot of Veo 3 working in Google Vids
Veo 3 in Google Vids. | Image credit — Google

Students can also use Gemini Canvas to make personalized quizzes for studying. This tool is currently for students 18 and older but will soon be available to younger users. Gemini is also starting to include visuals like diagrams to explain complex topics more clearly.

Additionally, instructors will soon be able to assign custom AI agents called Gems and class materials in NotebookLM directly through Google Classroom. These features will also be supported in Schoology Learning and Canvas platforms.

Google says it has taken steps to make these tools safe for students. That includes AI literacy training, stronger content filters for users under 18, and stricter privacy protections. Data from education users won't be used to train Google's models, and NotebookLM will be available to younger students in the coming months.

Recommended Stories
Admins can control access to these tools in the Admin console, monitor usage, and search through Gemini app conversations within their domain. The platform has also been awarded the Common Sense Media Privacy Seal, which may give schools added confidence.

While the updates offer time-saving tools for teachers and new learning options for students, how well they work in classrooms will likely depend on how schools implement and monitor them. I think it's always good when new tools are expanded free of charge to benefit the education sector. The more tools available, the more possibilities students have of learning and putting into practice what they have learned.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could

Latest News

YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Apple turns to OpenAI and Anthropic for Siri, considers abandoning in-house models
Apple turns to OpenAI and Anthropic for Siri, considers abandoning in-house models
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs will make you wonder why bother with an upgrade this year
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs will make you wonder why bother with an upgrade this year
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless