The Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off on Amazon in one of the best early Prime Day deals

What better way to upgrade your streaming experience ahead of Prime Day 2025 than with this epic Fire TV Stick 4K deal? That's right, one of Amazon's most popular streaming sticks is now on sale for a whopping 50% off its usual ~$50 price.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off

$25 off (50%)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is down by 50% off ahead of Prime Day, making it one of the best early deals on TV sticks ahead of the event. So, if you don't want to wait until Prime Day to elevate your streaming experience, now's your chance to save!
Buy at Amazon

That knocks the entertainment device down to as low as ~$25—a no-brainer you just can't pass up. With a 4.7-star rating from more than 70,000 Amazon reviews, this gadget clearly checks a lot of boxes, making it a smart buy well before Prime Day hits July 8-11 this year.

Wondering if this TV Stick is a smart buy? Simply put, it absolutely is. For one thing, the device lets you enjoy your favorite TV shows in an ultra-vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and even Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring your streaming time looks and sounds better than ever.

Beyond that, the Fire TV Stick lets you control compatible home devices without pausing just as the drama hits its peak. You can ask Alexa to check the weather for you or order a pizza, even show you a live view picture-in-picture camera feed—all with your voice. Alexa support also allows you to easily find movies by iconic quotes, plot, or actor name—a handy feature for those who never remember titles.

On top of everything else, the Fire TV Stick lets you enjoy free streaming. With this smart gadget, you can access more than 300,000 movies or TV episodes from various streaming apps, including Prime Video.

All in all, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a crazy-affordable streaming assistant with a load of capabilities. Quite frankly, it's more than a smart buy even at its standard price, but now that you can get it at half off, it's a pre-Prime Day must-have! Get one and save while this limited-time sale lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
