Best 4th of July sales 2020
When are the best 4th of July sales?
The answer to this question is not as obvious as it may seem. Although the 4th of July is the big day, many online retailers post their deals a few days earlier. Bearing in mind that this year’s Independence Day is a Saturday, we can expect sales and deals to start appearing as early as on the 1st of July. Another tip for all the impatient buyers out there is to keep an eye on prices. Promotions may start on the 1st of July, but you might get even better deals in the days to follow and, of course, on the 4th of July.
Who has the best 4th of July sales?
You can find a 4th of July sale on every major online shop like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and many more, but who has the best 4th of July sale? We’re gonna help you with this one, too. Although all the shops will certainly post a 4th of July sale on the date, discounts and promotions are up and running a lot earlier. Let’s get to business!
Best 4th of July sales: Phones
Samsung Galaxy S20+
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is the Android flagship to beat in 2020 with a gorgeous AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything run buttery smoothly. Right now, you can get one for $15/mo with new line and select Unlimited, or get $300 credited to your account over 24 months on Verizon.
Read our Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Apple iPhone XS
The iPhone XS is your best choice if you’re looking for a no-compromise smartphone experience. Performance is stellar, the OLED screen is large and beautiful, and the cameras are spectacular. Get yours for $10/mo. for 30 months when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement on AT&T.
Read our iPhone XS review
Buy the Apple iPhone XS for as low as $10/mo. on AT&T
Samsung Galaxy S10
The Samsung Galaxy S10 looks like a phone from the future with its brilliant display and the fingerprint reader built into it. You can have this beauty with a nice discount on Amazon if you act fast!
Sony Xperia 1
The Xperia 1 is the first Sony phone with a triple camera and sports one-of-a-kind 4K OLED HDR display. There's a limited amount of this gorgeous phone on Amazon, so be sure to check it out.
Best 4th of July sales: Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has a gorgeous design, a 10.5-inch sAMOLED display and a Quad-Sound system with four speakers. It's also very lightweight and thin. This sleek and powerful device can be yours for just $324.99 if you trade-in your old device.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2019)
The full iPad experience at a low price. The iPad 2019 adds support for the Smart Keyboard cases with its own triple-dot Smart Connector on its side. It gets the full suite of iPadOS with no corners cut — this means the improved multitasking, USB flash storage, improved text editing, more icons on the home screen, Today View, the floating dock, and more.
Best 4th of July sales: Headphones and earphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most. Go deeper into your music, work, and passions — with no noise in the way.
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
With a streamlined, round cable engineered to minimize friction, and secure-fit earhooks for added stability, these earphones feel light and comfortable even after hours of wear.
Bose SoundSport
The Bose SoundSport are designed especially for athletes and sport enthusiasts. The redesigned StayHear+ Sport tips are built to withstands even the toughest workout.
Apple AirPods
AirPods deliver effortless, all-day audio on the go. The new AirPods are a great piece of tech, just like the original ones, but now you get the H1 chip, and the wireless charging case. What's not to like?
Sennheiser HD 450BT
If you want high-quality audio experience, but don't like to spend thousands of dollars, the Sennheiser HD 450BT is an obvious choice. Thanks to a winning combination of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this versatile wireless headset is a companion for every situation.
Best 4th of July sales: Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 5
The Apple Watch Series 5 is much faster than all other smartwatches, it detects your heart rate with very good accuracy for what it is, it tracks sports with detailed data and it feels very comfortable to wear.
Buy the Apple Watch Series 5 for $349.99 (you save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 lacks the signature rotating bezel, but it can do tricks like monitor your sleep and is very comfortable to wear. Not to mention it's very stylish and will please the ladies.
Best 4th of July sales: Accessories
Samsung EVO Select 256GB
The Samsung Evo Select micro SD cards offer up to 100MB/s sequential read speeds, which is more than enough for everyday tasks. These micro SD cards work great with tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR's, drones, smartphones, Android devices and more.
Anker PowerCore 20000 Redux
A reimagining of the original colossal-capacity portable charger. Featuring the same PowerIQ technology and high capacity, with optimized engineering and an updated look for a new era.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The most popular Echo is now even better. This version of Echo Dot has an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Play music, get the news, call almost anyone, and control compatible smart home devices.
Anker Wireless Chargers Bundle
Place PowerWave Pad on a nightstand for drop-and-go charging when you come home for the night. Or, use PowerWave Stand for horizontal or vertical use while charging. Topping up your phone just got more convenient than ever.