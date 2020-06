Best 4th of July sales 2020

When are the best 4th of July sales?













The iPhone XS is your best choice if you’re looking for a no-compromise smartphone experience. Performance is stellar, the OLED screen is large and beautiful, and the cameras are spectacular. Get yours for $10/mo . for 30 months when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement on AT&T.







Buy the Apple iPhone XS for as low as $10/mo. on AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S10





The Samsung Galaxy S10 looks like a phone from the future with its brilliant display and the fingerprint reader built into it. You can have this beauty with a nice discount on Amazon if you act fast!





Sony Xperia 1





The Xperia 1 is the first Sony phone with a triple camera and sports one-of-a-kind 4K OLED HDR display. There's a limited amount of this gorgeous phone on Amazon, so be sure to check it out.





Best 4th of July sales: Tablets



Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e





$324.99 if you trade-in your old device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has a gorgeous design, a 10.5-inch sAMOLED display and a Quad-Sound system with four speakers. It's also very lightweight and thin. This sleek and powerful device can be yours for justif you trade-in your old device.









Apple iPad 10.2 (2019)









The full iPad experience at a low price. The iPad 2019 adds support for the Smart Keyboard cases with its own triple-dot Smart Connector on its side. It gets the full suite of iPadOS with no corners cut — this means the improved multitasking, USB flash storage, improved text editing, more icons on the home screen, Today View, the floating dock, and more.





Best 4th of July sales: Headphones and earphones





Bose QuietComfort 35 II





Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most. Go deeper into your music, work, and passions — with no noise in the way.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

With a streamlined, round cable engineered to minimize friction, and secure-fit earhooks for added stability, these earphones feel light and comfortable even after hours of wear.









Bose SoundSport













Apple AirPods



AirPods deliver effortless, all-day audio on the go. The new AirPods are a great piece of tech, just like the original ones, but now you get the H1 chip, and the AirPods deliver effortless, all-day audio on the go. The new AirPods are a great piece of tech, just like the original ones, but now you get the H1 chip, and the wireless charging case. What's not to like?

Read our Apple AirPods review

Sennheiser HD 450BT

If you want high-quality audio experience, but don't like to spend thousands of dollars, the Sennheiser HD 450BT is an obvious choice. Thanks to a winning combination of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this versatile wireless headset is a companion for every situation.

Best 4th of July sales: Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 5



The Apple Watch Series 5 is much faster than all other smartwatches, it detects your heart rate with very good accuracy for what it is, it tracks sports with detailed data and it feels very comfortable to wear.

Read our Apple Watch Series 5 review

$349.99 (you save $50 ) Buy the Apple Watch Series 5 for(you save

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 lacks the signature rotating bezel, but it can do tricks like monitor your sleep and is very comfortable to wear. Not to mention it's very stylish and will please the ladies.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 review

Best 4th of July sales: Accessories

Samsung EVO Select 256GB



The Samsung Evo Select micro SD cards offer up to 100MB/s sequential read speeds, which is more than enough for everyday tasks. These micro SD cards work great with tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR's, drones, smartphones, Android devices and more.



Anker PowerCore 20000 Redux



A reimagining of the original colossal-capacity portable charger. Featuring the same PowerIQ technology and high capacity, with optimized engineering and an updated look for a new era.



Echo Dot (3rd Gen)



The most popular Echo is now even better. This version of Echo Dot has an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. Play music, get the news, call almost anyone, and control compatible smart home devices.



Anker Wireless Chargers Bundle



Place PowerWave Pad on a nightstand for drop-and-go charging when you come home for the night. Or, use PowerWave Stand for horizontal or vertical use while charging. Topping up your phone just got more convenient than ever.





The 4th of July is closing fast and we’re up for a long weekend of fun, family gatherings, and fireworks, of course. This time of the year, however, also brings another great opportunity to get that iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’ve been dreaming about and at a great price, too. Deals are all over the virtual space, and there’s no reason to miss them. As always, we’re here to help and guide you through the tech jungle to the best 4th of July sales out there!The answer to this question is not as obvious as it may seem. Although the 4th of July is the big day, many online retailers post their deals a few days earlier. Bearing in mind that this year’s Independence Day is a Saturday, we can expect sales and deals to start appearing as early as on the 1st of July. Another tip for all the impatient buyers out there is to keep an eye on prices. Promotions may start on the 1st of July, but you might get even better deals in the days to follow and, of course, on the 4th of July.