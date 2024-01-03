Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

We need another word for "smartphone," and here's why!

General
PHONEARENA TEAM
Join the discussion
Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 4h ago

The word "phone" is getting old! Especially when used to describe our modern telecommunication devices in our pockets. When Graham Bell invented the phone in 1876, it was all about sending your voice instantly across distances. Hence the word "phone" from the Ancient Greek φωνή (phonḗ, sound, voice). But now, our devices do so much more than just make calls.


So, 150 years later, we should get another word, and that's exactly how Samsung's TM Roh feels. He believes that our devices need a new name to reflect their advanced capabilities. In the current AI era, that could be anything tied to AI, or it could be just a "pad" or "personal communicator—percom," or something with a "palm" in it (although it has been done already).


The possibilities are endless, and even though we probably won't start the trend here, we could throw in a suggestion or two. Mine sound a bit silly, so we could brainstorm together. And maybe TM Roh will listen. How should we call the next-gen smartphones?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
• 1h ago

We live in a world of acronyms.How about an "MCD" for mobile communications device.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 5m ago

I don't see the problem. See the definition below:


Smartphone - a mobile device that combines the functionality of a traditional mobile phone with advanced computing capabilities.


Nothing wrong with that just like there's nothing wrong with the definition for automobile, which has been updated by today's technology.


Automobile - a road vehicle, typically with four wheels, powered by an internal combustion engine or electric motor and able to carry a small number of people.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

We need another word for "smartphone," and here's why! What’s the best smartphone design, in your opinion? What’s the impact of smartphones on our social skills? Smartphone security: Is my fingerprint safe in there?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless