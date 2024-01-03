Home Discussions You are here We need another word for "smartphone," and here's why! General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Jan 03, 2024, 8:34 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 4h ago ... The word "phone" is getting old! Especially when used to describe our modern telecommunication devices in our pockets. When Graham Bell invented the phone in 1876, it was all about sending your voice instantly across distances. Hence the word "phone" from the Ancient Greek φωνή (phonḗ, sound, voice). But now, our devices do so much more than just make calls. So, 150 years later, we should get another word, and that's exactly how Samsung's TM Roh feels. He believes that our devices need a new name to reflect their advanced capabilities. In the current AI era, that could be anything tied to AI, or it could be just a "pad" or "personal communicator—percom," or something with a "palm" in it (although it has been done already). The possibilities are endless, and even though we probably won't start the trend here, we could throw in a suggestion or two. Mine sound a bit silly, so we could brainstorm together. And maybe TM Roh will listen. How should we call the next-gen smartphones? Like Reactions All Quote stferrari • 1h ago ... We live in a world of acronyms.How about an "MCD" for mobile communications device. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 5m ago ... I don't see the problem. See the definition below: Smartphone - a mobile device that combines the functionality of a traditional mobile phone with advanced computing capabilities. Nothing wrong with that just like there's nothing wrong with the definition for automobile, which has been updated by today's technology. Automobile - a road vehicle, typically with four wheels, powered by an internal combustion engine or electric motor and able to carry a small number of people. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions We need another word for "smartphone," and here's why! What’s the best smartphone design, in your opinion? What’s the impact of smartphones on our social skills? Smartphone security: Is my fingerprint safe in there? See all discussions
