Samsung boss wants another word for ‘smartphone’, now that the Galaxy S24 is at the doorstep
If you’re among the people who are sick of hearing the letters ‘A’ and ‘I’ (in that exact sequence) – well, brace yourself and prepare to hear about AI a lot more in the coming future.
One of the reasons is that the Galaxy S24 line is upon us, and every device in that series is branded as an “AI phone”. That appears to be something more than just marketing, as the Galaxy S24 series will indeed be Samsung's first phone with built-in AI (artificial intelligence) and LLM (Large Language Model) capabilities (via SamMobile).
The report draws parallels between the iPhone’s role, when the world embraced the term “smartphone”, and the overall impact it had on the era of mobile telecommunications. The idea is for the Galaxy S24 to do the same and push the market in its next stage with AI at its core.
According to tipster, these all-new AI features will be coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the One UI 6.1 interface by Samsung. Also, it’s expected the device to bring AI-driven features like generative wallpapers (Google Pixel style), weather effects on the lock screen, the Magic Editor-styled photo retouching, and more. One of the most impressive rumors is about the live translation during calls or meetings capabilities, and the smart battery defense system.
January 17, 2024: that’s the date when this – and hopefully much more – will be revealed.
“AI smartphone” just doesn’t sound all that good to TM Roh, President of Samsung MX (Mobile eXperience), who apparently has instructed executives and employees to find a new catchy word to replace the somewhat clumsy “AI phone/smartphone”. Or maybe “AI phone” sounds too familiar to “iPhone”…
The new Galaxy S24 series could pack AI features such as:
- Meeting notes and translation: 10-voice identification
- Circle Search: circling something on the screen will launch an automatic AI search
- Title writing: the S24 Ultra will be able to do a whole essay on a topic, ChatGPT style
