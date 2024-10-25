Home Discussions You are here Is the Snapdragon 8 Elite worth the excitement? General Qualcomm Processors Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 25, 2024, 1:57 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 6d agoedited ... Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite - its latest flagship chipset and the direct successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Using second-generation Oryon CPU cores, the new chip provides a 45% boost in CPU performance, 44% better power efficiency, and 40% better graphic performance. Qualcomm claims it has a 27% power-saving improvement compared to the previous model.The new chip’s first tests show it’s a beast. More importantly, Qualcomm appears to have solved the thermal management issues of the last few years. The Snapdragon 8 Elite shows great benchmark performance while staying cool under heavy load. That makes it a formidable competitor and the first time Qualcomm has a chance to beat Apple’s top mobile chips in a while.So, are you excited about the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors? Is a new chip a good reason for you to change your smartphone? What are your expectations about it? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 6d agoedited ... Yes, it will be worth it. SnapDragon 8 Elite is a completely new architecture that will change SoCs going forward. They didn't include efficiency cores because it was found that using less voltage at higher clock speed is more efficient than throttling the cores while still consuming higher power. SD8E can also duty cycle to not use that core if it's not needed. So it has 2 Primecores, and 6 Performance cores, instead of large/medium/small.Compare to the MediaTek in real-world scenario:For the same game:OnePlus 13 maintained a frame rate of 120.5fps at 3WDimensity 9400 reached 120.7fps at 3.8WSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 managed 114.6fps at 4.28WFor another game:OnePlus 13 delivered 59.8fps at 4.07WDimensity 9400's 59.3fps at 5.35WSnapdragon 8 Gen 3's 56fps at 6.6WThis article does a good job of explaining it, using interviews straight from the manufacturer:https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/technology/the-equation-has-changed-qualcomm-explains-why-the-snapdragon-8-elite-doesn-t-need-efficiency-cores/ar-AA1sJEBa"It turns out that if you can lower the voltage to minimize energy consumption per operation...higher performance was getting to be more and more worth it," Whealton explained."A performance core operating at a lower voltage—or sometimes even duty cycling to turn off the core completely—that started to get more efficient than the smaller cores."It basically reiterated Farahani's earlier point: Oryon cores at low voltage are just as efficient as efficiency cores or can simply be turned off if unneeded but can also boost to higher clock speeds in a pinch. The "equation around [efficiency cores'] utility had changed," Whealton said. Like 3 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... Yes, yes and yes. Then again I am a retired computer engineer and new innovative tech always floats my boat. However, we need to caution ourselves about potentially unreal extended battery life expectations that some assume most assume this SOC alone will give thereby setting ousrlves up for a big disappointment. In the great article that Brewski was so kind to reference, increased power efficiency in a given SOC is the percentage of power used to reach the previous generations performance benchmarks. These SOCs will be used to significantly increase those previous performance benchmarks and guess what...this requires more power. Does that mean you won't phones with this new SOC get some better battery life, absolutly not. What you can be sure of is you won't see a 40% plus increase in battery life. My best educated guess, based and the many technical articals and some experts opinions, is we are going to see a significant increase in performance over the gen 3, with less performance throttling, and some measures of extended battery life due to the new SOCs improved performance. How much increased battery life, single digital, double digit....we will just have wait and see. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ↵ilia.t said: Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite - its latest flagship chipset and the direct successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Using second-generation Oryon CPU cores, the new chip provides a 45% boost in CPU performance, 44% better power efficiency, and 40% better graphic performance. Qualcomm claims it has a 27% power-saving improvement compared to the previous model.The new chip’s first tests show it’s a beast. More importantly, Qualcomm appears to have solved the thermal management issues of the last few years. The Snapdragon 8 Elite shows great benchmark performance while staying cool under heavy load. That makes it a formidable competitor and the first time Qualcomm has a chance to beat Apple’s top mobile chips in a while.So, are you excited about the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors? Is a new chip a good reason for you to change your smartphone? What are your expectations about it? ... Well actually it is not a direct descendant of the 8 gen 3. It is actually a descendant of the X Elite that powers some Windows PC's now.This chip beats everything including Apple's A18 Pro.And before you even mention single core scores, most apps are multithreaded the the single core benchmark is nothing.I know PA isnt excited because benchmarks which all of a sudden means something when Apple had the lead, but when Samsung had the benchmark advanatge they were crying foul and saying only real life usage matters.Now you aren't going to hear about benchmarks because this chip blows the A18 Pro in everything.And while some losers here were attaching mediatek's chip, it actually wasn't that much slower and it too was faster than the A18 Pro.I'm so glad Qualcomm purchase Nuvia and not Apple.If Microsoft does actually fully supports Windows on ARM, that will be the very slow death of x86.ARM may finally get their dream world to kill off Intel x86.However, Intel has made huge strides of late and they could be very close to having a full x86 SoC that will rival ARM chips in power per watt.This chip has 8 cores that use the exact same chip, they only clocked 6 of the cores at a lower frequency. Then they took the GPU which is basically a Radeon cards and laid them side by side 3 in a row. Each at just over 1Ghz. Which on mobile is very fast.You will be able to run desktop-class graphics. For anyone who streams Xbox games on their phone, this is a huge massive improvement for mobile GPU capability and even better ray-tracing.Apple's own M4 is only slightly faster than the SnapDragon Elite X. This chip uses updated cores which means they are even faster and a higher clock too. This chip may even be faster than the Elite X. Which means if it is, it will Rival Apple's M4.And based on benchmarks, the SD 8 gen 3 was already beating Apple A17 and even the A18 in some benches.Any mobile chip that uses the Mali GPU wont hit huge benchmarks This is where the Exynos and Dimensity fail miserably.At this point Samsung should has to step up, because if ARM has it's way, this could be the last ARM SoC Qualcomm will get to make. Qualcomm should win this court battle. They have an architecture license. This allows them to customize their own version of ARM designs, just like Apple can an does. ARM is just mad Qualcomm did even better with buying Nuvia.If ARM wanna play hardball, at 1st I didn't want Qualcomm to buy Intel. But if ARM acts douche, Qualcomm should buy intel, make a chip that can run ARM based applications and run ARM out of business.Qualcomm is beast now and now Apple fans will all run into a corner and cry, because Apple is beaten yet again. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Is the Snapdragon 8 Elite worth the excitement? What are your favorite quality-of-life phone updates? Why would you switch to an iPhone or an Android? Did the iPhone 16 live up to your expectations? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite - its latest flagship chipset and the direct successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Using second-generation Oryon CPU cores, the new chip provides a 45% boost in CPU performance, 44% better power efficiency, and 40% better graphic performance. Qualcomm claims it has a 27% power-saving improvement compared to the previous model.
The new chip’s first tests show it’s a beast. More importantly, Qualcomm appears to have solved the thermal management issues of the last few years. The Snapdragon 8 Elite shows great benchmark performance while staying cool under heavy load. That makes it a formidable competitor and the first time Qualcomm has a chance to beat Apple’s top mobile chips in a while.
So, are you excited about the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processors? Is a new chip a good reason for you to change your smartphone? What are your expectations about it?