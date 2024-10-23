OnePlus 13's Snapdragon 8 Elite Dominates Benchmarks

OnePlus 13





OnePlus 13 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite it is powered by. Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station , who regularly reports on mobile tech at Chinese social media website Weibo, has given performance benchmark results of theand the Snapdragon 8 Elite it is powered by.









OnePlus 13 achieved 120fps at 13W. The other two chipsets are given for context, with the Dimensity 9400 achieving 125fps/12.6W and the Digital Chat Station reports that in the GFXBench Aztec 1440P benchmark, theachieved 120fps at 13W. The other two chipsets are given for context, with the Dimensity 9400 achieving 125fps/12.6W and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 maxing out at 85fps/12.5W.





This showcases a substantial improvement in GPU energy efficiency and a leap in CPU performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





OnePlus 13 performed during gaming:

Honor of Kings (Highest Settings): OnePlus 13 maintained a frame rate of 120.5fps at a mere 3W power consumption, while Dimensity 9400 reached 120.7fps at 3.8W and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 managed 114.6fps at 4.28W.

maintained a frame rate of 120.5fps at a mere 3W power consumption, while Dimensity 9400 reached 120.7fps at 3.8W and managed 114.6fps at 4.28W. Marvel Snap (Highest Settings): OnePlus 13 delivered 59.8fps at 4.07W, compared to Dimensity 9400's 59.3fps at 5.35W and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 's 56fps at 6.6W with noticeable heat.

delivered 59.8fps at 4.07W, compared to Dimensity 9400's 59.3fps at 5.35W and 's 56fps at 6.6W with noticeable heat. Genshin Impact: OnePlus 13 natively supports 120fps, delivering a near-perfect 121fps with only 5.4W power consumption.

And here's how theperformed during gaming:

The leaker states that all of the tests were performed while simulating daily use scenarios. The phones had 5G and WiFi turned on, WeChat (a Chinese instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment app developed by Tencent) running in the background, the display brightness set to 400 nits, and a room temperature of 75.2°F (24°C).





There are even images of all phones taken by a thermal camera to reveal their thermal management:









What does all of this tell us about the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the OnePlus 13?

The The OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite offers noticeable energy efficiency gains across various workloads, outperforming even the Dimensity 9400. Its thermal management is exceptional, keeping the device cool even under intense gaming sessions.



Recommended Stories

Given the lower energy consumption of the chipset, we expect the OnePlus 13 to do marvelously in terms of battery life. In fact, considering the rumors of a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery inside the OnePlus 13 , the phone could prove to be one of the best options for power users in 2025, when we expect its global version to be released.





Don't know what silicon-carbon batteries are? They are also referred to as silicon anode batteries , and they are made of a silicon material instead of graphite (silicon has a nearly 20x capacity to hold electrons). It's a somewhat new piece of technology that is just starting to become the new trend in the world of smartphones, with even more affordable phones such as the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus rocking one.





About OnePlus 13





OnePlus 13 on October 31. That being said, we still don't know when the company plans to release its new flagship to the rest of the world, including the US. Our best educated guess so far is in January next year.



Here are some of the most notable OnePlus , as we mentioned earlier, will be announcing the Chinese version of theon October 31. That being said, we still don't know when the company plans to release its new flagship to the rest of the world, including the US. Our best educated guess so far is in January next year.Here are some of the most notable OnePlus 13 rumored specs

Up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 flash storage for high-speed performance

IP69 dust and water resistance

6.8-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

50MP Sony LYT-818 main sensor, ultrawide lens, and periscope telephoto

100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging

Android 15 out of the box

Color Options: Black, white, and blue (China); global release could include a green variant with a vegan leather backplate





The OnePlus 13 seems to have a lot going for it. The company has really tried to stay true to its legacy of offering some of the latest hardware and innovative technology with its most premium phone.





Featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship chip must not have been cheap, as chip prices have increased significantly over the last two years. Still, the Snapdragon 8 Elite sounds like it might be the best silicon of its generation, so it is only fitting for the OnePlus 13 to be one of the first phones to feature it and benefit from its advancements.