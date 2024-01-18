Home Discussions You are here Galaxy АI - A game-changer or a gimmick? General Samsung Mariyan Slavov • Published: Jan 18, 2024, 5:36 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 5d ago ... Welcome to the AI era! Last year, our humble human civilization was just probing the AI waters with chatGPT, Google Bard, and other generative systems, but it seems that in 2024, every big tech company will put their money on AI. Enter Galaxy AI! Samsung entered the AI game with a bang, and despite the overall incremental upgrades that the Galaxy S24 series brought us, AI was one of the major ones. You can check out what it is all about in our dedicated Galaxy AI piece, but long story short, you now have an AI assistant on your phone that can translate audio and text in real time, summarize notes for you, offer phrases for your important chats, and allow you to search by selecting a portion of your screen. It's pretty interesting, and we were able to test ride it for a couple of minutes during the launch event, but I wonder if it's a thing people will use on a daily basis or something that will die out with the hype. What do you think? Which of these AI features do you see yourself using? Like Reactions All Quote StanleyKubrick • 4d ago ... It may, or may not be a gimmick per-se BUT the probability of having to pay for this feature after two years turns my stomach! Like 3 Reactions All Quote Jumelle_Ceo • 4d ago ... I'm not paying for JACK. Especially not for a set of features powered by another company, and offered for free by that same company. Like 2 Reactions All Quote HumbleLion • 4d ago ... Same here. I will not be paying for that. We pay so much for these phones, I am just amazed that Samsung decided to slip this extra cost in there. I was about to pre-order the phone, but just decided against it. I actually now find myself looking to OnePlus. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team Original poster • 4d ago ↵StanleyKubrick said: It may, or may not be a gimmick per-se BUT the probability of having to pay for this feature after two years turns my stomach! ... These are just rumors at this point. Plus, almost all of these features have been available for some time on Pixel phones (and even on the Asus Zenfone 9). I think ALL Android flagships from now on will have them in some form or another. There's no point for Samsung to ask money for it... Like Reactions All Quote MihaiRO • 4d ago ... Is a gimmick ...Beside this I start hating Samsung as they copy paste for 3 years the same phone and when you try to reach Samsung UK as for example is nearly impossible to solve your problem with them! Like 3 Reactions All Quote Relapse • 4d ago ... Bad display) how in s23 series,low brightness in great graphics games. What needs AI in games if it not comfortable) 13t pro ,Poco x6 pro, can do more comfortable games without ai. Goodbye Samsung. Like Reactions All Quote DJOne • 4d ago ... Gimmick right now, but can become a game changer. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 • 4d ago ↵DJOne said: Gimmick right now, but can become a game changer. ... It's a game changer. The live translate with voice or text was amazing and quick. Its jot gimmicky. It was implemented in the best places foe how people use their phone. Now you dont have to spend money on language programs unless you want too. Until they change th2 camera sensor, there is zero need to change th3 design of th3 phone. End even when th3y do change it for a new sensor, its still gonna be a rectangle slab with a difference lens pattern. Complain about how a phone looks is just dumb. No one else is changing their phone all that much.
